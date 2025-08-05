2017 Custom Built Gooseneck Trailer!

38’10” x 8’ 43⁄4” x 12’ 9”

As-Is Condition - Aerie Branding removed





Currently stored at 540 Keystone. Trailer is as-is, and winner is responsible for coordination of pick up.





Trailer Current Status Summary:

● Stored at 540 Keystone for 5 years, not in use during that time

● 2024 Facilities Testing: Installed a new battery to start the on board generator,

which powers up everything contained in the trailer and all systems

started/seemed to operate (except audio but that may require adjustment). The

unit has Shore-Power connection which has not been tested recently.

● Improvements needed:

○ Renew Pa State Registration

○ Pa State Inspection - currently 12 - 2020

○ Replace all (8) 10 ply tires - dry rot/aged

○ Frame could use some sand blasting and repaint

○ Condenser unit located in the rear compartment for the split system AC

needs serviced

○ Deep clean and pest control