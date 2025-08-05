2017 Custom Built Gooseneck Trailer!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
38’10” x 8’ 43⁄4” x 12’ 9”
As-Is Condition - Aerie Branding removed
Currently stored at 540 Keystone. Trailer is as-is, and winner is responsible for coordination of pick up.
Trailer Current Status Summary:
● Stored at 540 Keystone for 5 years, not in use during that time
● 2024 Facilities Testing: Installed a new battery to start the on board generator,
which powers up everything contained in the trailer and all systems
started/seemed to operate (except audio but that may require adjustment). The
unit has Shore-Power connection which has not been tested recently.
● Improvements needed:
○ Renew Pa State Registration
○ Pa State Inspection - currently 12 - 2020
○ Replace all (8) 10 ply tires - dry rot/aged
○ Frame could use some sand blasting and repaint
○ Condenser unit located in the rear compartment for the split system AC
needs serviced
○ Deep clean and pest control
