St Clair Shores Hockey League

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St Clair Shores Hockey League

About this event

2017 Saints Golf Scramble at St Clair Shores Golf Club

22185 Masonic

St Clair Shores, MI 48082, USA

Individual Golfer
$125

You can register as an individual golfer if you do not have a full foursome and we will place you with additional golfers

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Dinner Only
$30

If you're not interested in golfing but still want to be part of the fun--join us for dinner and raffles!

Player Sponsor
$50

Support your favorite player with a personalized message to be displayed on the golf course!

Hole Sponsor
$125

Businesses or organizations looking to support our players can sponsor a hole on the course. Personalized signs will be made to represent your business or organization. You can add business name at check out under "Personalized Message"


Please email logo and/or information to [email protected]

Add a donation for St Clair Shores Hockey League

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