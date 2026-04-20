2017 Saints Golf Scramble at St Clair Shores Golf Club

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About this event
You can register as an individual golfer if you do not have a full foursome and we will place you with additional golfers
If you're not interested in golfing but still want to be part of the fun--join us for dinner and raffles!
Support your favorite player with a personalized message to be displayed on the golf course!
Businesses or organizations looking to support our players can sponsor a hole on the course. Personalized signs will be made to represent your business or organization. You can add business name at check out under "Personalized Message"
Please email logo and/or information to [email protected]
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