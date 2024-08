Price Includes an Soft Drinks, Tea, Lemonade, Beer, Wine, & Well Drinks. BINGO, but not as you’ve heard it! Replace numbers with your favorite songs. Join us for a night of BINGO, Music, & Fun to help raise funds for a great cause! Bring your own snacks.





Salute to the Decades of Rock

Prize for best table participation. Participation is table decorations, costumes, etc. Decades are 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, etc.