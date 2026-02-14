Creative Collective @2020 STUDIOS

Offered by

Creative Collective @2020 STUDIOS

About this shop

@2020 POINT OF SALE

Well Drink item
Well Drink
$16

None Premium Vodka and Tequila

0
Premium Drink item
Premium Drink
$18

Premium Vodka and Tequila

0
Water, Red Bull, Juice item
Water, Red Bull, Juice
$8

Water - Red Bull - Juice

0
1k Package item
1k Package
$1,100

1 Premium Bottle, 1 Moet Rose includes $100 gratuity to waitress.

0
2k Package item
2k Package
$2,200

3 Premium Bottle, 1 Moet Rose includes $200 gratuity to waitress.

0
4k Package item
4k Package
$4,300

4 Premium Bottle, 2 Moet Rose includes $300 gratuity to waitress.

0
Ace of Spades item
Ace of Spades
$1,400

1 Bottle of Ace of Spades includes $200 gratuity to waitress.

0
Don 1942 item
Don 1942
$950

1 Bottle of Don 1942 includes $100 gratuity to waitress.

0
Casa Azul item
Casa Azul
$950

1 Bottle of CASA AZUL includes $100 gratuity to waitress.

0
Premium Bottle 1 (Don Silver, Grey Goose, Remy, Henessey) item
Premium Bottle 1 (Don Silver, Grey Goose, Remy, Henessey) item
Premium Bottle 1 (Don Silver, Grey Goose, Remy, Henessey) item
Premium Bottle 1 (Don Silver, Grey Goose, Remy, Henessey)
$500

1 Bottle of Premium Liquor (Don Silver, Grey Goose, Remy, Henessey) $50 gratuity to waitress.

0
Premium Bottle 2 (Don Repo, Moet Rose, Casomigo) item
Premium Bottle 2 (Don Repo, Moet Rose, Casomigo) item
Premium Bottle 2 (Don Repo, Moet Rose, Casomigo)
$550

1 Bottle of Premium Liquor ((Don Repo, Moet Rose, Casomigo) $50 gratuity to waitress.

0
Gift Bag item
Gift Bag
$25

Cre8tive Collective Gift Bag @2020

0
Gift Bag Large item
Gift Bag Large
$40

Cre8tive Collective Large Gift Bag @2020

0
Add a donation for Creative Collective @2020 STUDIOS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!