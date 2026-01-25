Creative Collective @2020 STUDIOS

Hosted by

Creative Collective @2020 STUDIOS

About this event

Grand Opening

2020 Bay St

Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

General Admission — FREE


Access: 4:00PM – 12:00AM

Price: $0 Donation Requested


Includes:

• Entry to Grand Opening celebration

• Live performances, DJ sets & screenings

• Networking & creative showcases

• Studio tours (first come, first served)


Best for:

Artists, creatives, guests exploring the space

Priority Access Pass -Red Carpet
$25

Priority Access Pass - Red Carpet


Price: $25


Includes:

• Early entry with red carpet.

• Priority studio & venue tours

• Access to booking & sponsorship lounge

• Welcome drink



Best for:

Creators serious about future bookings

Creator Booking Pass
$75

Creator Booking Pass


Price: $75


Includes:

• Priority access + all GA benefits

• $100 studio booking credit (usable within 60 days)

• On-site booking concierge

• Exclusive booking discounts

• Access to private demo sessions


Best for:

Artists, producers, filmmakers ready to book


Session Lock-In Ticket
$150

 Session Lock-In Ticket


Price: $150


Includes:

• Guaranteed studio session booking

• Choice of music studio, production space, screening room, or rehearsal

• Discounted session rate locked in

• Booking scheduled during event

• VIP event access


Best for:

Creators who want to secure studio time immediately


Vendor Experience Pass
$250

Vendor Experience Pass


Price: $250


Includes:

• Vendor booth or display space

• Event entry + networking access

• Brand promotion during event

• Opportunity to sell products or services

• Featured placement on vendor list


Best for:

Creative brands, fashion, art, food, lifestyle, media


Brand Activation Ticket
$500

Brand Activation Ticket


Price: $500


Includes:

• Branded activation space or lounge

• Logo placement throughout venue

• On-stage or on-screen brand mention

• Content capture opportunities

• Direct access to creators & producers


Best for:

Emerging brands seeking visibility


Sponsor Pass — Starting at $1,000
$1,000

Sponsor Pass — Starting at $1,000


Custom Packages Available


Includes:

• Sponsor recognition across event marketing

• Speaking or presentation opportunity

• Branded studio room or stage

• Content integration & media exposure

• Long-term partnership & booking incentives


Best for:

Established brands, platforms, agencies & partners


Table Reservation
$250

Deposit of $250/ $500 total for reserved seating table for the event, your reservation is held for the first 2 hours of the event and is good for a total of 4 hours. After that your deposit will be kept and you will have to book again. Your table reservation includes 4 people any additional guest will be an additional $100 per person.

VIP GIFT BAG & RED CARPET ADD ON
$50

Get VIP Gift Bag and walk the red carpet.

Add a donation for Creative Collective @2020 STUDIOS

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