About this event
General Admission — FREE
Access: 4:00PM – 12:00AM
Price: $0 Donation Requested
Includes:
• Entry to Grand Opening celebration
• Live performances, DJ sets & screenings
• Networking & creative showcases
• Studio tours (first come, first served)
Best for:
Artists, creatives, guests exploring the space
Priority Access Pass - Red Carpet
Price: $25
Includes:
• Early entry with red carpet.
• Priority studio & venue tours
• Access to booking & sponsorship lounge
• Welcome drink
Best for:
Creators serious about future bookings
Creator Booking Pass
Price: $75
Includes:
• Priority access + all GA benefits
• $100 studio booking credit (usable within 60 days)
• On-site booking concierge
• Exclusive booking discounts
• Access to private demo sessions
Best for:
Artists, producers, filmmakers ready to book
Session Lock-In Ticket
Price: $150
Includes:
• Guaranteed studio session booking
• Choice of music studio, production space, screening room, or rehearsal
• Discounted session rate locked in
• Booking scheduled during event
• VIP event access
Best for:
Creators who want to secure studio time immediately
Vendor Experience Pass
Price: $250
Includes:
• Vendor booth or display space
• Event entry + networking access
• Brand promotion during event
• Opportunity to sell products or services
• Featured placement on vendor list
Best for:
Creative brands, fashion, art, food, lifestyle, media
Brand Activation Ticket
Price: $500
Includes:
• Branded activation space or lounge
• Logo placement throughout venue
• On-stage or on-screen brand mention
• Content capture opportunities
• Direct access to creators & producers
Best for:
Emerging brands seeking visibility
Sponsor Pass — Starting at $1,000
Custom Packages Available
Includes:
• Sponsor recognition across event marketing
• Speaking or presentation opportunity
• Branded studio room or stage
• Content integration & media exposure
• Long-term partnership & booking incentives
Best for:
Established brands, platforms, agencies & partners
Deposit of $250/ $500 total for reserved seating table for the event, your reservation is held for the first 2 hours of the event and is good for a total of 4 hours. After that your deposit will be kept and you will have to book again. Your table reservation includes 4 people any additional guest will be an additional $100 per person.
Get VIP Gift Bag and walk the red carpet.
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