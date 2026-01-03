2026 Super Bowl Squares

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🔔 Each square is $10 per. Squares will be randomly assigned after all squares on the grid are purchased. Final copy of grid with names and number placements will be emailed prior to start of the SuperBowl game.
🔔 Each square is $25 per. Squares will be randomly assigned after all squares on the grid are purchased. Final copy of grid with names and number placements will be emailed prior to start of the SuperBowl game.
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