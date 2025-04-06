eventClosed

2025 - 2026 Color/Winter Guard Gear Store

Official Band Gear Water Jug item
Official Band Gear Water Jug
$20

Required. Each band member’s water jug is individually marked and numbered with their name for marching season. Students who lose their jug will be required to purchase a new jug for performance days (football games and contests). *Returning members may reuse their jugs if they still have theirs from last year.

*Returning members MAY reuse their jugs if they choose.

Color Guard Earrings item
Color Guard Earrings
$15

Required for all members. (If you don't wear earrings, please talk to Mr. G.) This is a one-time purchase and can be reused from year to year. 

Color Guard Duffle Bag item
Color Guard Duffle Bag
$40

Required for all members. This is a one-time purchase and can be reused from year to year.

Tan/Brown Dance Shoes item
Tan/Brown Dance Shoes
$45

Required for all members. This is a one-time purchase and can be reused from year to year. However, you may want to repurchase a new pair after a year or two depending on how worn they get. 

Color Guard Team Jacket
$85

Required for all members. This is a one-time purchase and can be reused from year to year. (Jackets will be embroidered with logo and student's name.)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing