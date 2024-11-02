2024-2025 CVHS Swim and Dive Team Banquet

Please join us for end of year banquet and awards celebration. This is a wonderful opportunity to honor our athletes and a great swim & dive season! Tickets will be $15.00 per guest, this will include dinner and beverages.

Please join us for end of year banquet and awards celebration. This is a wonderful opportunity to honor our athletes and a great swim & dive season! Tickets will be $15.00 per guest, this will include dinner and beverages.

More details...