2024-2025 Eaglecrest Girls Wrestling Banquet

23155 E Heritage Pkwy

Aurora, CO 80016, USA

EHS Wrestling Athlete
free
Please RSVP for your Athlete
Adult Ticket
$36
Parents, siblings, and guardians can attend for $36 per person (covers food & service fees).
Child 10 years old & Under
$15
Children 5 and under attend for free.
Optional $15 donation to the Coach's Gifts
$15
Optional $10 donation to sponsor a dinner for those in need
$10

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing