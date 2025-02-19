Eaglecrest Wrestling Club
2024-2025 Eaglecrest Girls Wrestling Banquet
23155 E Heritage Pkwy
Aurora, CO 80016, USA
EHS Wrestling Athlete
free
Please RSVP for your Athlete
Please RSVP for your Athlete
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult Ticket
$36
Parents, siblings, and guardians can attend for $36 per person (covers food & service fees).
Parents, siblings, and guardians can attend for $36 per person (covers food & service fees).
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child 10 years old & Under
$15
Children 5 and under attend for free.
Children 5 and under attend for free.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Optional $15 donation to the Coach's Gifts
$15
add
Optional $10 donation to sponsor a dinner for those in need
$10
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout