Sponsorship EHS Men's Wrestling 2024-2025

Platinum $1000 + Donation
Will receive 2 season passes to home Tournaments and Duals
Business/Name announced at all home Tournaments and Duals
Business Logo/Name on the back of Sponsor shirt
Receive 1 EHS Men's Wrestling Sponsor T-shirt
Business Logo/Name on the team Sponsorship banner
Business Logo/Name on the Season poster
Receive a Season poster
Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Gold
$500
Business/Name announced at all home Tournaments and Duals
Business Logo/Name on the back of Sponsor shirt
Receive 1 EHS Men’s Wrestling Sponsor T-shirt
Business Logo/Name on the team Sponsorship banner
Business Logo/Name on the Season poster
Receive a Season poster
Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Silver
$250
Business Logo/Name on the team sponsorship banner
Business Logo/Name on the Season poster
Receive a Season poster
Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Bronze
$100
Business/Name on Season poster
Receive a Season poster
Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
