Emporia Wrestling Booster Club

Hosted by

Emporia Wrestling Booster Club

About this event

Sponsorship EHS Men's Wrestling 2024-2025

Platinum
$1,000
Platinum $1000 + Donation Will receive 2 season passes to home Tournaments and Duals Business/Name announced at all home Tournaments and Duals Business Logo/Name on the back of Sponsor shirt Receive 1 EHS Men's Wrestling Sponsor T-shirt Business Logo/Name on the team Sponsorship banner Business Logo/Name on the Season poster Receive a Season poster Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Gold
$500
Business/Name announced at all home Tournaments and Duals Business Logo/Name on the back of Sponsor shirt Receive 1 EHS Men’s Wrestling Sponsor T-shirt Business Logo/Name on the team Sponsorship banner Business Logo/Name on the Season poster Receive a Season poster Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Silver
$250
Business Logo/Name on the team sponsorship banner Business Logo/Name on the Season poster Receive a Season poster Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Bronze
$100
Business/Name on Season poster Receive a Season poster Listed on the home Tournament and Dual programs
Add a donation for Emporia Wrestling Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!