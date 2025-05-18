2024–2025 Membership Dues – Omicron Delta Alumni Advisory Board
Non-Financial with Omega Graduate Chapter
$100
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers who are not currently financial with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at the international, district, state (if applicable), or local graduate chapter level. Your dues make you financial with the Omicron Delta Alumni Leadership Advisory Board.
This membership is for brothers who are not currently financial with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at the international, district, state (if applicable), or local graduate chapter level. Your dues make you financial with the Omicron Delta Alumni Leadership Advisory Board.
International-Only Financial with Omega Graduate Chapter
$75
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers who are only financial at the international level with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., but not financial at the district, state (if in the 6th or 7th District), or local graduate chapter level.
This membership is for brothers who are only financial at the international level with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., but not financial at the district, state (if in the 6th or 7th District), or local graduate chapter level.
Fully Financial with Omega Graduate Chapter
$50
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers who are currently financial at all applicable levels of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., including international, district, state (if in the 6th or 7th District), and local graduate chapter level.
This membership is for brothers who are currently financial at all applicable levels of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., including international, district, state (if in the 6th or 7th District), and local graduate chapter level.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!