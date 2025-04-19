Add a donation for Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.
$
2024-2025 Precious Pearls Cotillion Sponsorship
General Donation
Free
Make a general DONATION to the Precious Pearls Cotillion Program or to.a specific Debutante using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount for your ad in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. At checkout, select Ladies of Vision Charities for general donations or a Debutante to contribute to her direct scholarship. DONOR INFO WILL NOT appear in the Souvenir Journal. Donations will be accepted until May 17, 2025.
Southwest Gift Gard - 1 ticket
$10
Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Southwest Gift Card - 3 tickets
$25
Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Southwest Gift Card - 7 tickets
$50
Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Southwest Gift Card - 15 tickets
$100
Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Marriott GIft Card - 1 ticket
$10
Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Marriott Gift Card - 3 tickets
$25
Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Marriott Gift Card - 7 tickets
$50
Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Marriott Gift Card - 15 tickets
$100
Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
