2024-2025 SCC Gala

Sold in sets of 6 tickets for $5. Pre-Sale Raffle tickets will be available for pickup when you check in at the event. Additional tickets can be purchased on site. Raffle items and baskets will be available for viewing at the event. Raffle items have been generously donated by community supporters.

Sold in sets of 6 tickets for $5. Pre-Sale Raffle tickets will be available for pickup when you check in at the event. Additional tickets can be purchased on site. Raffle items and baskets will be available for viewing at the event. Raffle items have been generously donated by community supporters.

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