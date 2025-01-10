2024-2025 SCC Gala

Registered Spring 2024 and Fall 2024 SCC sailors are invited to attend at no cost.
Registered Spring 2024 and Fall 2024 SCC sailors are invited to attend at no cost.
Pre-Sale Raffle Tickets
$5
Sold in sets of 6 tickets for $5.
Pre-Sale Raffle tickets will be available for pickup when you check in at the event. Additional tickets can be purchased on site.
Raffle items and baskets will be available for viewing at the event. Raffle items have been generously donated by community supporters.
Sold in sets of 6 tickets for $5.
Pre-Sale Raffle tickets will be available for pickup when you check in at the event. Additional tickets can be purchased on site.
Raffle items and baskets will be available for viewing at the event. Raffle items have been generously donated by community supporters.
Add a donation for Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation
$
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