2024-2025 Volunteering

Lift attendants, aged 16 and above, assist in loading skiers and snowboarders, handle the loading and unloading of tubes (without initiating the lift), and contribute to the upkeep of lift tracks and walkways. Attendants share the responsibility of monitoring lift lines and ensuring safe usage. Training is required and can be scheduled to be completed in advance of your volunteer shift or completed during your shift.
Lift attendants, aged 16 and above, assist in loading skiers and snowboarders, handle the loading and unloading of tubes (without initiating the lift), and contribute to the upkeep of lift tracks and walkways. Attendants share the responsibility of monitoring lift lines and ensuring safe usage. Training is required and can be scheduled to be completed in advance of your volunteer shift or completed during your shift.
Tubing - Lift Bottom
free
Lift attendants, aged 16 and above, assist in loading skiers and snowboarders, handle the loading and unloading of tubes (without initiating the lift), and contribute to the upkeep of lift tracks and walkways. Attendants share the responsibility of monitoring lift lines and ensuring safe usage. Training is required and can be scheduled to be completed in advance of your volunteer shift or completed during your shift.
Lift attendants, aged 16 and above, assist in loading skiers and snowboarders, handle the loading and unloading of tubes (without initiating the lift), and contribute to the upkeep of lift tracks and walkways. Attendants share the responsibility of monitoring lift lines and ensuring safe usage. Training is required and can be scheduled to be completed in advance of your volunteer shift or completed during your shift.
Tubing - Support
free
Extra tube help (greet & explain tubing, manage the end of the tubing slope) and providing Tubing Top and Bottom breaks.
Extra tube help (greet & explain tubing, manage the end of the tubing slope) and providing Tubing Top and Bottom breaks.
Skiing - Lift Bottom
free
Lift operators, aged 18 and above, operate the lift, assess safe operating conditions, direct loading of skier and riders, and maintain lift tracks and walkways. Operators play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of guests by monitoring lift lines, preventing misuse, and addressing equipment malfunctions. Training is required and can be scheduled to be completed in advance of your volunteer shift or completed during your shift.
Lift operators, aged 18 and above, operate the lift, assess safe operating conditions, direct loading of skier and riders, and maintain lift tracks and walkways. Operators play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of guests by monitoring lift lines, preventing misuse, and addressing equipment malfunctions. Training is required and can be scheduled to be completed in advance of your volunteer shift or completed during your shift.
Ticketing
free
Join our team as a Ticketing Volunteer at our cozy ski area! As a vital member of our crew, you'll assist in the smooth flow of guests through the ticketing process. Greet visitors warmly, provide information on ticket options, and ensure a seamless ticketing experience. Your friendly demeanor and efficiency will contribute to the positive atmosphere of our small ski area. Embrace the opportunity to be part of a close-knit community, sharing the joy of winter sports with our guests.
Join our team as a Ticketing Volunteer at our cozy ski area! As a vital member of our crew, you'll assist in the smooth flow of guests through the ticketing process. Greet visitors warmly, provide information on ticket options, and ensure a seamless ticketing experience. Your friendly demeanor and efficiency will contribute to the positive atmosphere of our small ski area. Embrace the opportunity to be part of a close-knit community, sharing the joy of winter sports with our guests.