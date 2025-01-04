2024-25 JCI New York State Year-End Convention

Gain access to the Board of Governors General Meeting and Annual Elections for the 2025 Board. This meeting will cover region updates, key discussions and a final report from the 2024 team. The annual elections for the Board are for the positions of Governor General. Lt Governor, Chancellor (one for each region), and Heralder (one for each region). Appointed positions available are Scribe (Secretary), Minister of the Exchequer (Treasurer), Chaplain and any other position deemed important for the coming year. Venue: New York Life Manhattan General Office-Board Room, 1 World Trade Center, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007 Attire: Business Casual or Governors Shirts Note: Please bring a valid ID that bears the same name as your event registered name. This will be presented at the North Entrance Lobby to World Center security personnel.

Gain access to the Board of Governors General Meeting and Annual Elections for the 2025 Board. This meeting will cover region updates, key discussions and a final report from the 2024 team. The annual elections for the Board are for the positions of Governor General. Lt Governor, Chancellor (one for each region), and Heralder (one for each region). Appointed positions available are Scribe (Secretary), Minister of the Exchequer (Treasurer), Chaplain and any other position deemed important for the coming year. Venue: New York Life Manhattan General Office-Board Room, 1 World Trade Center, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007 Attire: Business Casual or Governors Shirts Note: Please bring a valid ID that bears the same name as your event registered name. This will be presented at the North Entrance Lobby to World Center security personnel.

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