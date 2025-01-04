2024-25 JCI New York State Year-End Convention

Gain access to the Welcome Party & Socials Night, the Training & Programs: Full-Day Leadership Development session, and the Banquet Dinner: Awards & Turnover Ceremony. This exclusive package includes a full day of immersive training, covering topics such as team building, strategic planning, and personal growth, followed by an elegant evening celebrating the achievements of the year with awards and the turnover of leadership. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, network, and celebrate in one unforgettable event!
Gain access to the Welcome Party & Socials Night, the Training & Programs: Full-Day Leadership Development session, and the Banquet Dinner: Awards & Turnover Ceremony. This exclusive package includes a full day of immersive training, covering topics such as team building, strategic planning, and personal growth, followed by an elegant evening celebrating the achievements of the year with awards and the turnover of leadership. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, network, and celebrate in one unforgettable event!
Welcome Party & Socials Night Ticket
Free
Gain access to the Welcome Party & Socials Night, an exciting evening offering a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to mingle, network, and connect with fellow members, alumni, key figures in the JCI community, and 2025 National President Bethanie Miller. Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversation as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It’s the perfect opportunity to make new connections, share experiences, and set the tone for the days ahead. Don’t miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!
Note: While the event is free to register, we kindly encourage everyone to register in advance for headcount purposes. Please note, attendees will be responsible for their own tab.
Gain access to the Welcome Party & Socials Night, an exciting evening offering a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to mingle, network, and connect with fellow members, alumni, key figures in the JCI community, and 2025 National President Bethanie Miller. Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversation as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It’s the perfect opportunity to make new connections, share experiences, and set the tone for the days ahead. Don’t miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!
Note: While the event is free to register, we kindly encourage everyone to register in advance for headcount purposes. Please note, attendees will be responsible for their own tab.
Training & Programs: Full-Day Leadership Development Ticket
$20
Gain access to a full day of immersive Training & Programs designed to enhance your leadership skills. Covering topics like team building, strategic planning, effective communication, and personal growth, this session provides practical tools and insights for immediate application. Snacks, light refreshments, and coffee will be available throughout the day. Lunch is not included.
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Session Timing: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM, with registration at 8:00 AM
Venue: New York Life Manhattan General Office-Training Room, 1 World Trade Center, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007
Attire: Business Casual
Note: Note: Please bring a valid ID that bears the same name as your event registered name. This will be presented at the North Entrance Lobby to World Center security personnel.
Gain access to a full day of immersive Training & Programs designed to enhance your leadership skills. Covering topics like team building, strategic planning, effective communication, and personal growth, this session provides practical tools and insights for immediate application. Snacks, light refreshments, and coffee will be available throughout the day. Lunch is not included.
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Session Timing: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM, with registration at 8:00 AM
Venue: New York Life Manhattan General Office-Training Room, 1 World Trade Center, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007
Attire: Business Casual
Note: Note: Please bring a valid ID that bears the same name as your event registered name. This will be presented at the North Entrance Lobby to World Center security personnel.
New York State Jaycees Board of Governors Meeting
Free
Gain access to the Board of Governors General Meeting and Annual Elections for the 2025 Board. This meeting will cover region updates, key discussions and a final report from the 2024 team.
The annual elections for the Board are for the positions of Governor General. Lt Governor, Chancellor (one for each region), and Heralder (one for each region). Appointed positions available are Scribe (Secretary), Minister of the Exchequer (Treasurer), Chaplain and any other position deemed important for the coming year.
Venue: New York Life Manhattan General Office-Board Room, 1 World Trade Center, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007
Attire: Business Casual or Governors Shirts
Note: Please bring a valid ID that bears the same name as your event registered name. This will be presented at the North Entrance Lobby to World Center security personnel.
Gain access to the Board of Governors General Meeting and Annual Elections for the 2025 Board. This meeting will cover region updates, key discussions and a final report from the 2024 team.
The annual elections for the Board are for the positions of Governor General. Lt Governor, Chancellor (one for each region), and Heralder (one for each region). Appointed positions available are Scribe (Secretary), Minister of the Exchequer (Treasurer), Chaplain and any other position deemed important for the coming year.
Venue: New York Life Manhattan General Office-Board Room, 1 World Trade Center, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007
Attire: Business Casual or Governors Shirts
Note: Please bring a valid ID that bears the same name as your event registered name. This will be presented at the North Entrance Lobby to World Center security personnel.
Banquet Dinner: Awards & Turnover Ceremony Ticket
$95
Gain access to a night of celebration at the Banquet Dinner: Awards & Turnover Ceremony, where we recognize the outstanding achievements, successes, and contributions of individuals and projects that helped shape the success of JCI New York State. This special evening includes a buffet dinner and non-alcoholic beverage.
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Venue: Croton Reservoir Tavern, 108 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018
Attire: Cocktail Dress for women, Business Attire for men
Note: There will be cash bar available.
Gain access to a night of celebration at the Banquet Dinner: Awards & Turnover Ceremony, where we recognize the outstanding achievements, successes, and contributions of individuals and projects that helped shape the success of JCI New York State. This special evening includes a buffet dinner and non-alcoholic beverage.
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Venue: Croton Reservoir Tavern, 108 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018
Attire: Cocktail Dress for women, Business Attire for men
Note: There will be cash bar available.
Add a donation for JCI Philippine-New York
$
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