2024-25 Main Street Sponsorship Options and Benefits

ANNUAL SUSTAINING SPONSOR BENEFITS:
Most prominent name and logo on ALL materials and year-round across the Main Street website.
Logo on Historic West Branch Visitor Guide brochures.
Mention in all MSWB press releases and e-newsletters.
Quarterly "Sponsor Spotlights" on social media to highlight your community involvement and showcase your business. Shared on Facebook and Instagram with tags to your business page.
Premier presence at ALL events (logo, live mentions, tags, etc.)
Platinum Event Sponsor
$5,000
PLATINUM EVENT SPONSOR BENEFITS: Applies to ALL events!
Most prominent name and logo on ALL event materials and event webpages.
Mention in all event press releases and e-newsletters.
A dedicated "Sponsor Spotlight" to highlight your community involvement and showcase your business on Facebook and Instagram with tags to your page.
Premier presence at ALL events.
Gold Event Sponsor (*select your event(s))
$1,000
GOLD SPONSOR BENEFITS: For selected event(s)
Prominent name and logo inclusion on printed materials (banner, posters, brochures, maps)
Premier inclusion in paid advertising for event
Inclusion in event specific press releases
Logo placement on event webpage
Premier event presence
Silver Event Sponsor (*select your event(s))
$500
SILVER SPONSOR BENEFITS: For selected event(s)
Name on all printed materials
Mention in press releases
Name on website
Name & tag on social media (event page)
Bronze Event Sponsor (*select your event(s))
$250
BRONZE SPONSOR BENEFITS: For selected event(s)
Name inclusion on event brochures
Name on website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!