RCHS Band Boosters
2025 Apparel Clearance
2024 Band Student SPIRIT Shirt - Adult LARGE
$5
Black with RCHS Cougar Band Logo. Tie-Dyed with Bleach by Mr Wright and the marching band staff. Note that each shirt will have a different design.
2024 Band Student SPIRIT Shirt - Adult MEDIUM
$5
Black with RCHS Cougar Band Logo. Tie-Dyed with Bleach by Mr Wright and the marching band staff.
Band Hoodie - Adult SMALL
$10
Black Hoodie. Large logo on front.
Band Hoodie - Adult MEDIUM
$10
Black Hoodie. Large logo on front.
Band Hoodie - Adult LARGE
$10
Black Hoodie. Large logo on front.
Band Hoodie - Adult SMALL - Stained
$5
Black Hoodie. Large logo on front. Small stain on front near pocket.
Band Booster Shirt - Adult MEDIUM
$5
Grey Short Sleeve. Small Logo on Front. "Band Booster" in large letters on the back.
Plain Hoodie - Adult XXL (20)
$5
Black Hoodie - Plain, no logos or personalization
RCHS Hoodie - Adult SMALL
$5
Black Hoodie with RCHS SCHOOL Logo (NOT BAND).
Band Booster Long Sleeve Shirt - Adult
$5
Black Long Sleeve Parent Shirt. Has a design of the band uniform on front in grey. There is NO SIZE but estimated to be Large or XL.
Band Booster Long Sleeve Shirt - Adult LARGE
$5
Black Long Sleeve. Logo on Front, "Cougar Band" down the right sleeve.
Band Booster Short Sleeve - Adult 2XL
$5
Black Short Sleeve. Large Logo on front.
Band Student Shirt - Adult MEDIUM
$5
Front: Practice Perform Perfect / RCHS Cougar Band. Grey with black sleeves.
Band Booster Shirt - 2018 - Adult XL
$5
2018 Show "Viva Las Vegas". Black short sleeve with small logo on front, Show Design on back.
Band Booster Shirt - 2018 - Adult 2XL
$5
2018 Show "Viva Las Vegas". Black short sleeve with small logo on front, Show Design on back.
Band Booster Shirt - 2018 - Adult LARGE
$5
2018 Show "Viva Las Vegas". Black short sleeve with small logo on front, Show Design on back.
Band Booster Shirt - 2018 - Adult 4XL
$5
2018 Show "Viva Las Vegas". Black short sleeve with small logo on front, Show Design on back.
Band Student Shirt - 2017 - Adult 2XL
$5
2017 Show "Carolina Morning". BLUE short sleeve. Show Design on Front, Band Roster on back.
Band Booster Shirt - 2017 - Adult XL
$5
2017 Show "Carolina Morning". BLUE short sleeve with small logo on front, Show Design on back.
Band Booster Shirt - 2017 - Adult MEDIUM
$5
2017 Show "Carolina Morning". BLUE short sleeve with small logo on front, Show Design on back.
Band Student Shirt - 2019 - Adult MEDIUM
$5
2019 Show "Among The Clouds". Light BLUE short sleeve with Show Design on Front, Roster on back.
Band Student Shirt - 2019 - Adult LARGE
$5
2019 Show "Among The Clouds". Light BLUE short sleeve with Show Design on Front, Roster on back.
Bass Clarinet Handmade Student Shirt - Adult LARGE
$5
Custom/Handmade shirt. Black Short sleeve with text in a bronze color: "Eat Sleep Bass Clarinet Repeat"
Band Booster Shirt - Adult LARGE
$5
Grey short sleeve. Front: Band Boosters Loud and Proud
RCHS Student Shirt - Adult MEDIUM
$5
Black short sleeve with RCHS (NOT BAND) Logo on front.
