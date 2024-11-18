2025 Big Dill Pickleball Tournament Sponsorships & Teams

Kosher Champion – $15,000
Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition: "Tournament Presented by [Your Company Name]"
Logo prominently displayed on all event materials (banners, courts, flyers, and website)
Opportunity to speak during the event’s opening and awards ceremony
Premier placement of company booth at the tournament venue
Featured story in our charity newsletter and social media platforms
Recognition in press releases and media coverage
Complimentary team registration for up to 8 players (4 teams)
Premium swag bag for each team member
Big Dill Maker
$10,000
Big Dill Maker – $10,000
Recognition as a Major Sponsor
Logo on event materials (banners, courts, flyers, and website)
Acknowledgment during the event
Booth space at the tournament venue
Shoutout in our charity newsletter and social media posts
Complimentary team registration for up to 6 players (3 teams)
Swag bag for each team member
Bread & Butter Benefactor
$5,000
Bread & Butter Benefactor – $5,000
Recognition as an Event Sponsor
Logo displayed on event banners and website
Mention in announcements during the tournament
Booth space at the tournament venue
Shoutout in our charity newsletter and social media posts
Complimentary team registration for up to 4 players
Swag bag for each team member
Gherkin Guardian
$1,500
Gherkin Guardian – $1,500
Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor
Logo displayed on a shared sponsor banner and website
Mention during the event
Social media recognition
Briny Backer
$1,000
Briny Backer – $1,000
Recognition as a Court Sponsor (your logo displayed at a designated pickleball court)
Mention in social media posts
Sweet Pickle Supporter
$500
Sweet Pickle Supporter – $500
Recognition on a shared sponsor banner
Mention in social media posts
Pickle Pioneer
$250
Pickle Pioneer – $250
Recognition on event website and shared sponsor banner
Pickleball Team (2 players)
$100
A Team of 2 players to participate in the tournament. Includes lunch.
Individual Pickleball Tournament Player
$50
One player participant only. You are responsible for finding a registered teammate as all games in tournament are doubles. An individual player without a registered teammate is not guaranteed a slot in the tournament. Includes lunch.
Spectator Lunch & Drink
$20
Not a player? Come watch the games and enjoy a lunch and non-alcoholic drink while enjoying this fun family friendly event!
