eventClosed

2025 Big Dill Pickleball Tournament Sponsorships & Teams

1900 E Howard Ln

Pflugerville, TX 78660

addExtraDonation

$

Kosher Champion
$15,000
Kosher Champion – $15,000 Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition: "Tournament Presented by [Your Company Name]" Logo prominently displayed on all event materials (banners, courts, flyers, and website) Opportunity to speak during the event’s opening and awards ceremony Premier placement of company booth at the tournament venue Featured story in our charity newsletter and social media platforms Recognition in press releases and media coverage Complimentary team registration for up to 8 players (4 teams) Premium swag bag for each team member
Big Dill Maker
$10,000
Big Dill Maker – $10,000 Recognition as a Major Sponsor Logo on event materials (banners, courts, flyers, and website) Acknowledgment during the event Booth space at the tournament venue Shoutout in our charity newsletter and social media posts Complimentary team registration for up to 6 players (3 teams) Swag bag for each team member
Bread & Butter Benefactor
$5,000
Bread & Butter Benefactor – $5,000 Recognition as an Event Sponsor Logo displayed on event banners and website Mention in announcements during the tournament Booth space at the tournament venue Shoutout in our charity newsletter and social media posts Complimentary team registration for up to 4 players Swag bag for each team member
Gherkin Guardian
$1,500
Gherkin Guardian – $1,500 Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor Logo displayed on a shared sponsor banner and website Mention during the event Social media recognition
Briny Backer
$1,000
Briny Backer – $1,000 Recognition as a Court Sponsor (your logo displayed at a designated pickleball court) Mention in social media posts
Sweet Pickle Supporter
$500
Sweet Pickle Supporter – $500 Recognition on a shared sponsor banner Mention in social media posts
Pickle Pioneer
$250
Pickle Pioneer – $250 Recognition on event website and shared sponsor banner
Pickleball Team (2 players)
$100
A Team of 2 players to participate in the tournament. Includes lunch.
Individual Pickleball Tournament Player
$50
One player participant only. You are responsible for finding a registered teammate as all games in tournament are doubles. An individual player without a registered teammate is not guaranteed a slot in the tournament. Includes lunch.
Spectator Lunch & Drink
$20
Not a player? Come watch the games and enjoy a lunch and non-alcoholic drink while enjoying this fun family friendly event!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing