2025 Bulldogs Football - Program Book - Player Ads
Player Ad - Size D (1/8 Page) - 1/8
$75
Player Ad - 1/8 page in size (3 3/8" x 2 3/8") - Black and White. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad.
* New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 3 3/8" x 2 3/8".
Player Ad - Size C (1/4 Page) - Quarter
$125
Player Ad - 1/4 page in size (4 7/8" x 3 3/8") - Black and White. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad.
* New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 4 7/8" x 3 3/8".
Player Ad - Size B (1/2 Page) - Half
$175
Player Ad - 1/2 page in size (7" x 4 7/8") - Black and White. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad.
* New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 4 7/8".
Player Ad - Size A - Full Page - Color
$250
Player Ad - Color full page ad, size (7" x 10"). Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad.
* New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 10".
