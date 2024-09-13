2024 Christmas Idea House - Silent Auction

(1) - LoveShackFancy x Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 20 oz
(1) - LoveShackFancy Octavia Cosmetic Bag
** AUTHENTIC **
Love Shack Fancy, Blue Set - ($250 Value)
$50
(1) - LoveShackFancy x Stanley Quencher Tumbler 40 oz
(1) - LoveShackFancy Boheme au de parfum 75 mL
** AUTHENTIC **
Love Shack Fancy, Purple Set - ($250 Value)
$100
(1) - LoveShackFancy x Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 20 oz
(1) - LoveShackFancy Purple Indi Cotton Bath Robe - Size M/L
** AUTHENTIC **
Handmade Patriotic Quilt
$50
This High Quality, Handmade, Patriotic Quilt measures 54" x 66"
Arizona Cardinals Autographed Football
$25
Autographed football generously provided by the Arizona Cardinals. Football is autographed by starting wide receiver and return man, #4 - Greg Dortch.
**This item also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from the Arizona Cardinals.
Set of 2 - Swivel Accent Chairs - Valued at $595 each!
$200
Set of two gorgeous cheetah print swivel accent chairs, graciously donated by, The Crowded House. These chairs sell for $595 apiece, and here is your chance to get both for a great price!
- The Crowded House is located in Village Square at Dana Park. 1660 S Val Vista Dr #101, Mesa, AZ 85204.
- https://www.thecrowdedhouseaz.com/
- https://www.facebook.com/CrowdedHouseAZ
- https://www.instagram.com/thecrowdedhouseaz/
