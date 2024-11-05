2024 Club Christmas Party

Choice of delicious pulled pork or chicken, a fresh bun, BBQ baked beans, a coleslaw topper, pickles, & BBQ Sauce
Vegetarian Box
$20
Two generous portions of housemade Garlic Mashers and Mac & Cheese, and a small Garden Salad with housemade ranch dressing on the side.
Turkey Cobb Salad Box
$20
Our signature Smoked Turkey served over fresh hand-chopped romaine with two hard boiled eggs, two slices of crumbled bacon, roasted corn, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our tangy housemade BBQ Ranch dressing.
2 Meat Box
$25
Our signature Certified Angus Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork (half a pound total) paired with our fan-favorite Garlic Mashers, a side of Original BBQ Sauce and a fresh baked roll.
