2024 FALCONS ANNUAL BANQUET & FUNDRAISER

(12) Twelve tickets to the annual Banquet.
Your organization/business will sponsor the table.
Special Thank you Gift.
Name/logo of the organization/donor printed in a FULL-page section of the Annual Banquet Program.
Name/organization and logo featured on the falcons seasonal leagues for the 2025 year (spring, summer, fall and winter)
Name/organization and logo featured on the Falcons website for the 2025 year as a club supporter.
Special mention during the banquet.
(5) Five scholarships, named in your honor, for players who are unable to afford the membership to play soccer year-round.”
Quarterly newsletter updates on club activities and progress
Logo highlighted at the event.
Sponsor spotlight in the club’s newsletter and on social media platforms You can also mail a check.
Special social media post highlighting your organization/business continue support.
Sponsor spotlight in the clubs newsletter and social media platforms.
Opportunity for a organization/business to speak at the club Banquet event or to be featured in our social media.
This ticket is a general admission, In the Falcons annual Banquet we are turning 36th. The club was founded in 1989, in this event we'll provide the food, the music, the awards and dancing! You provide the booze (or not, that's what's great about BYOB).
FRIENDS ADMISSION
$500
Eight tickets to the annual Banquet.
Name/logo of the organization/donor printed in a 1/2-page section of the Annual Banquet Program.
Name/organization and logo featured on the Falcons website for the 2025 year as a club supporter
Special mention during the banquet
150 raffle tickets for our Banquet Raffle Auction
Quarterly newsletter updates on club activities and progress
Logo highlighted at the event.
Sponsor spotlight in the club’s newsletter and on social media platforms
This ticket is a general admission, In the Falcons annual Banquet we are turning 36th. The club was founded in 1989, in this event we'll provide the food, the music, the awards and dancing! You provide the booze (or not, that's what's great about BYOB).
SUPPORTERS ADMISION
$250
Four tickets to the annual Banquet.
Name/logo of the organization/donor printed in a 1/4-page section of the Annual Banquet Program.
Name/organization and logo featured on the Falcons website for the 2025 year as a club supporter
Special mention during the banquet
50 raffle tickets for our Banquet Raffle Auction
Quarterly newsletter updates on club activities and progress
This ticket is a general admission, In the Falcons annual Banquet we are turning 36th. The club was founded in 1989, in this event we'll provide the food, the music, the awards and dancing! You provide the booze (or not, that's what's great about BYOB).
CONTRIBUTOR ADMISSION
$100
Two tickets to the banquet
Name of organization/donor print in the Annual Banquet Program
Special mention during the banquet
10 raffle tickets for our Banquet Raffle Auction
This ticket is a general admission, In the Falcons annual Banquet we are turning 36th. The club was founded in 1989, in this event we'll provide the food, the music, the awards and dancing! You provide the booze (or not, that's what's great about BYOB).
NON-MEMBER Admission
$30
This ticket is a general admission, In the Falcons annual Banquet we are turning 36th. The club was founded in 1989, in this event we'll provide the food, the music, the awards and dancing! You provide the booze (or not, that's what's great about BYOB). Plus you will receive THREE (3) Raffle tickets for our raffle admisión.
MEMBER ADMISSION
$15
This ticket is a general admission, In the Falcons annual Banquet we are turning 36th. The club was founded in 1989, in this event we'll provide the food, the music, the awards and dancing! You provide the booze (or not, that's what's great about BYOB).
Plus you will receive THREE (3) Raffle tickets for our raffle admisión.
RAFFLE TICKETS
$2
Raffle Prizes list:
TO BE ANNOUNCED. If you want to donate any raffle items please reach out to Yunio Martinez at [email protected]
10 RAFFLE TICKETS
$10
Raffle Prizes list:
TO BE ANNOUNCED. If you want to donate any raffle items please reach out to Yunio Martinez at [email protected]
25 RAFFLE TICKETS
$20
Raffle Prizes list:
TO BE ANNOUNCED. If you want to donate any raffle items please reach out to Yunio Martinez at [email protected]
