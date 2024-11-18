WUSA International Inaugural Gala: A Night of Inspiration, Empowerment & Excellence

3233 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78213, USA

Advance Celebration Rate
$125

Your Gala Experience Includes:

  • Elegant Three-Course Dinner prepared by the award-winning culinary team at the San Antonio Marriott Northwest, featuring a fresh seasonal salad, your choice of entrée (beef, chicken, or vegetarian), and a decadent dessert.
  • Wine Service is Available during dinner.
  • Access to Inspiring Keynote Speeches from distinguished leaders and changemakers.
  • Veteran Tribute Presentation honoring the service and sacrifices of our military heroes.
  • Networking Opportunities with influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates.
  • Participation in the Silent Auction benefiting WUSA International’s initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs and support our veteran community.
