WUSA International Inaugural Gala: A Night of Inspiration, Empowerment & Excellence

Elegant Three-Course Dinner prepared by the award-winning culinary team at the San Antonio Marriott Northwest, featuring a fresh seasonal salad, your choice of entrée (beef, chicken, or vegetarian), and a decadent dessert.
Wine Service is Available during dinner.
Access to Inspiring Keynote Speeches from distinguished leaders and changemakers.
Veteran Tribute Presentation honoring the service and sacrifices of our military heroes.
Networking Opportunities with influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates.
Participation in the Silent Auction benefiting WUSA International’s initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs and support our veteran community.
Your Gala Experience Includes:
Elegant Three-Course Dinner prepared by the award-winning culinary team at the San Antonio Marriott Northwest, featuring a fresh seasonal salad, your choice of entrée (beef, chicken, or vegetarian), and a decadent dessert.
Wine Service is Available during dinner.
Access to Inspiring Keynote Speeches from distinguished leaders and changemakers.
Veteran Tribute Presentation honoring the service and sacrifices of our military heroes.
Networking Opportunities with influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates.
Participation in the Silent Auction benefiting WUSA International’s initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs and support our veteran community.
Add a donation for Women Unlimited International
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!