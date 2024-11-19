2024 Fundraising Gala

We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend!
Tier 2
$100
Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Art Remains Fundraising efforts to support and stabilize Asheville area artists, collectives, and organizations who were impacted by Helene.
Tier 1
$50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!