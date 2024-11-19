Lamplight AVL

Hosted by

Lamplight AVL

About this event

Add a donation for Lamplight AVL

$

Sales closed

2024 Fundraising Gala

821 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC 28806

Tier 3
$150
We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend! Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Art Remains Fundraising efforts to support and stabilize Asheville area
Tier 2
$100
We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend! Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Art Remains Fundraising efforts to support and stabilize Asheville area artists, collectives, and organizations who were impacted by Helene.
Tier 1
$50
We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend! Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Art Remains Fundraising efforts to support and stabilize Asheville area artists, collectives, and organizations who were impacted by Helene.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!