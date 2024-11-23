2024 Scholarship Fundraiser (Boots & Bling)

At checkout, Choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation.
At checkout, Choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation.
6-seat table
$200
Excellent entertainment; Delicious food; and the creation of great memories to last a life time!
At checkout, the Zeffy platform will default to a percentage dollar amount donation. At checkout , choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation.
Reserved Table Amenities:
1. Complimentary 6 piece wing basket
2. Complimentary Group Photo
3. Complimentary Wine & Cheese Tray
4. ESH Personalized Gift
Excellent entertainment; Delicious food; and the creation of great memories to last a life time!
At checkout, the Zeffy platform will default to a percentage dollar amount donation. At checkout , choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation.
Reserved Table Amenities:
1. Complimentary 6 piece wing basket
2. Complimentary Group Photo
3. Complimentary Wine & Cheese Tray
4. ESH Personalized Gift
8-seat table
$250
Excellent entertainment; Delicious food; and the creation of great memories to last a life time!
At checkout, the Zeffy platform will default to a percentage dollar amount donation. At checkout, choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation.
Reserved Table Amenities:
1. Complimentary 8 piece wing basket
2. Complimentary Group Photo
3. Complimentary Wine & Cheese Tray
4. ESH Personalized Gift
Excellent entertainment; Delicious food; and the creation of great memories to last a life time!
At checkout, the Zeffy platform will default to a percentage dollar amount donation. At checkout, choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation.
Reserved Table Amenities:
1. Complimentary 8 piece wing basket
2. Complimentary Group Photo
3. Complimentary Wine & Cheese Tray
4. ESH Personalized Gift
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!