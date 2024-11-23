2024 Scholarship Fundraiser (Boots & Bling)

Excellent entertainment; Delicious food; and the creation of great memories to last a life time! At checkout, the Zeffy platform will default to a percentage dollar amount donation. At checkout , choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation. Reserved Table Amenities: 1. Complimentary 6 piece wing basket 2. Complimentary Group Photo 3. Complimentary Wine & Cheese Tray 4. ESH Personalized Gift

Excellent entertainment; Delicious food; and the creation of great memories to last a life time! At checkout, the Zeffy platform will default to a percentage dollar amount donation. At checkout , choose "Other" and enter "0" if you do not wish to make the donation. Reserved Table Amenities: 1. Complimentary 6 piece wing basket 2. Complimentary Group Photo 3. Complimentary Wine & Cheese Tray 4. ESH Personalized Gift

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