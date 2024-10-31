25th Anniversary Scholarship Fundraiser

We are grateful for our event Supporters. At this level, you receive all access to to this exciting exciting event.
We are grateful for our event Supporters. At this level, you receive all access to to this exciting exciting event.
Supporter Couple/Two Guests
$300
groupTicketCaption
Our Supporters purchasing two tickets can select this all access option to reserve their seats for a great evening of celebration and fun.
Our Supporters purchasing two tickets can select this all access option to reserve their seats for a great evening of celebration and fun.
Super Supporter Group of 10
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Super Supporters are key to the success of our Scholarship Fundraiser. At this level your group is guaranteed group seating as you enjoy all access to this signature event.
Super Supporters are key to the success of our Scholarship Fundraiser. At this level your group is guaranteed group seating as you enjoy all access to this signature event.
Young Scholar
$55
Young Scholars, 10 years of age and younger, can join us for an evening that will inspire their greatness.
Young Scholars, 10 years of age and younger, can join us for an evening that will inspire their greatness.
Luminary Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
As our most esteemed benefactor, the Luminary illuminates and supports our mission of scholarship and service. This exclusive opportunity includes prominent promotional recognition, premium seating, and time at the podium to address the audience. This level of sponsorship includes twelve (12) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
As our most esteemed benefactor, the Luminary illuminates and supports our mission of scholarship and service. This exclusive opportunity includes prominent promotional recognition, premium seating, and time at the podium to address the audience. This level of sponsorship includes twelve (12) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Sapphire Circle Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Be a founding sponsor of an exclusive circle of supporters who are passionate about fostering educational excellence. Sapphire Circle members will enjoy prominent logo placement, reserved seating, and recognition in event materials and social media, showcasing their commitment to community advancement. This level of sponsorship includes six (6) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Be a founding sponsor of an exclusive circle of supporters who are passionate about fostering educational excellence. Sapphire Circle members will enjoy prominent logo placement, reserved seating, and recognition in event materials and social media, showcasing their commitment to community advancement. This level of sponsorship includes six (6) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Toast to the Future Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Raise a glass to 25 years of scholarship and service to our Passaic and Morris county communities. As the Toast to the Future sponsor, you will be prominently featured during the celebratory toast, symbolizing your dedication to supporting our work to come. This level of sponsorship includes two (2) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Raise a glass to 25 years of scholarship and service to our Passaic and Morris county communities. As the Toast to the Future sponsor, you will be prominently featured during the celebratory toast, symbolizing your dedication to supporting our work to come. This level of sponsorship includes two (2) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Silver Lining Sponsor
$1,000
Every cloud has a silver lining, and your support will light the way to success for deserving students. Silver Lining sponsors will be recognized in the event program and signage, demonstrating their belief in the power of education to transform lives. This level of sponsorship includes one (1) event ticket. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Every cloud has a silver lining, and your support will light the way to success for deserving students. Silver Lining sponsors will be recognized in the event program and signage, demonstrating their belief in the power of education to transform lives. This level of sponsorship includes one (1) event ticket. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Live Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
Live musical entertainment sets the stage for an unforgettable evening! As our Entertainment Sponsor, you'll have the exclusive opportunity to elevate the ambiance of our Black & White Affair by funding the live musical entertainment for the evening. Recognition for this sponsorship will be prominent digitally and from the podium. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Live musical entertainment sets the stage for an unforgettable evening! As our Entertainment Sponsor, you'll have the exclusive opportunity to elevate the ambiance of our Black & White Affair by funding the live musical entertainment for the evening. Recognition for this sponsorship will be prominent digitally and from the podium. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Visual Design Sponsor
$1,000
Amplify our event's reach and impact with your design expertise. As the Visual Design Sponsor, your creative flair will bring our promotional materials to life, captivate our audience through eye-catching social media graphics, stunning invitations, and other media. Your contribution will ensure our message is well-received, leaving a lasting impression on current and prospective guests and donors. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Amplify our event's reach and impact with your design expertise. As the Visual Design Sponsor, your creative flair will bring our promotional materials to life, captivate our audience through eye-catching social media graphics, stunning invitations, and other media. Your contribution will ensure our message is well-received, leaving a lasting impression on current and prospective guests and donors. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
"The Royal Blue Bag" Sponsor
$750
Who doesn’t love swag? Leave a lasting impression on our guests with a thoughtfully curated gift bag in collaboration with our team. As "The Royal Blue Bag" Sponsor, your brand will be prominently and the goodies available for the enjoyment of our guests. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Who doesn’t love swag? Leave a lasting impression on our guests with a thoughtfully curated gift bag in collaboration with our team. As "The Royal Blue Bag" Sponsor, your brand will be prominently and the goodies available for the enjoyment of our guests. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
White Rose Sponsor
$250
In honor of our Sorority flower, the White Rose sponsorship allows you to demonstrate your support for our scholars and contribute to their journey towards a brighter future. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
In honor of our Sorority flower, the White Rose sponsorship allows you to demonstrate your support for our scholars and contribute to their journey towards a brighter future. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.
Digital Advertisement-Full Slide (16:9)
$100
Capture the attention of our captive audience with a full-screen digital advertisement, showcasing your brand and message in a dynamic and engaging format.
Capture the attention of our captive audience with a full-screen digital advertisement, showcasing your brand and message in a dynamic and engaging format.
Digital Advertisement-Half Slide
$50
Make a lasting impression with a visually appealing half-slide advertisement, strategically placed within our digital presentation.
Make a lasting impression with a visually appealing half-slide advertisement, strategically placed within our digital presentation.