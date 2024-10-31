25th Anniversary Scholarship Fundraiser

Raise a glass to 25 years of scholarship and service to our Passaic and Morris county communities. As the Toast to the Future sponsor, you will be prominently featured during the celebratory toast, symbolizing your dedication to supporting our work to come. This level of sponsorship includes two (2) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.

Raise a glass to 25 years of scholarship and service to our Passaic and Morris county communities. As the Toast to the Future sponsor, you will be prominently featured during the celebratory toast, symbolizing your dedication to supporting our work to come. This level of sponsorship includes two (2) event tickets. After you register your sponsorship, we will contact you for your high-resolution logo and other sponsorship materials.

seeMoreDetailsMobile