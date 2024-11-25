2025 SVPI Global Summit

*This rate is designed to support emerging leaders and early-career professionals who meet the following criteria: Must be 35 years old or younger or within the first 10 years of your career
*This rate is designed to support emerging leaders and early-career professionals who meet the following criteria: Must be 35 years old or younger or within the first 10 years of your career
General Admission: Affiliate Staff Rate
$150
*We’re excited to welcome our SVP network affiliates to the summit! To make participation as accessible as possible for all affiliate staff, we’re offering an exclusive Staff Rate for affiliate teams
*We’re excited to welcome our SVP network affiliates to the summit! To make participation as accessible as possible for all affiliate staff, we’re offering an exclusive Staff Rate for affiliate teams
General Admission: Affiliate Group Rate
$300
*We’re offering an exclusive Group Rate for affiliate teams: Groups of 4 or More: If you are registering as part of a group of 4 or more individuals from an SVP affiliate organization, each attendee can register at our Young Professionals rate
*We’re offering an exclusive Group Rate for affiliate teams: Groups of 4 or More: If you are registering as part of a group of 4 or more individuals from an SVP affiliate organization, each attendee can register at our Young Professionals rate
General Admission: Champion Rate
$850
*An opportunity to make the Summit accessible for others who may need assistance
*Includes added benefits, such as a special event or reception, premium materials, or a dedicated networking opportunity
*An opportunity to make the Summit accessible for others who may need assistance
*Includes added benefits, such as a special event or reception, premium materials, or a dedicated networking opportunity
General Admission: Supporter Rate
$650
*An opportunity to make the Summit accessible for others who may need assistance
*Special acknowledgment for attendees who can contribute more (e.g., supporter ribbon, preferred seating)
*An opportunity to make the Summit accessible for others who may need assistance
*Special acknowledgment for attendees who can contribute more (e.g., supporter ribbon, preferred seating)
Breakfast Only – Thursday, May 29
$100
*Join us for one of the Summit’s most compelling moments:
Dr. Michael McAfee, President & CEO of PolicyLink, will deliver a powerful keynote, “We the People: A Call to Rebuild, Redefine, and Rise.”
→ A visionary and unflinching voice for racial and economic equity, Dr. McAfee brings decades of experience mobilizing bold, systems-level change. He’ll challenge us to meet this moment with action, courage, and a shared vision for a just, multiracial democracy.
*Enjoy breakfast and connection time with SVP leaders from around the world
*Join us for one of the Summit’s most compelling moments:
Dr. Michael McAfee, President & CEO of PolicyLink, will deliver a powerful keynote, “We the People: A Call to Rebuild, Redefine, and Rise.”
→ A visionary and unflinching voice for racial and economic equity, Dr. McAfee brings decades of experience mobilizing bold, systems-level change. He’ll challenge us to meet this moment with action, courage, and a shared vision for a just, multiracial democracy.
*Enjoy breakfast and connection time with SVP leaders from around the world
Day 2 Program Only – Thursday, May 29
$250
*Theme: Network Innovation – Building Skills & Strategies
Includes all of the above, plus:
Midday Plenary: Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning
→ A best-selling author and thought leader, Emily explores how purpose, belonging, and story can strengthen individuals and organizations alike
*Breakout sessions featuring SVP affiliate leaders, as well as SVPI partners from the Aspen Institute, ORS, and Listen4Good
*Theme: Network Innovation – Building Skills & Strategies
Includes all of the above, plus:
Midday Plenary: Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning
→ A best-selling author and thought leader, Emily explores how purpose, belonging, and story can strengthen individuals and organizations alike
*Breakout sessions featuring SVP affiliate leaders, as well as SVPI partners from the Aspen Institute, ORS, and Listen4Good
Day 3 Program Only – Friday, May 30
$250
*Theme: Network Collaboration – Collective Action & Celebration
Includes:
Morning Keynote: Darian Rodriguez Heyman, speaker, strategist, and SVP champion
→ Drawing from the energy and insights of the Summit, Darian will reflect on the transformative power of collaboration—across communities, cultures, and causes—and offer a forward-looking lens on emerging trends in philanthropy, leadership, and collective action.
*Breakout sessions featuring SVP affiliate leaders and community partners, as well as SVPI partners from Giving Compass and Bridgespan
*The debut of the State of the Network Report
*Theme: Network Collaboration – Collective Action & Celebration
Includes:
Morning Keynote: Darian Rodriguez Heyman, speaker, strategist, and SVP champion
→ Drawing from the energy and insights of the Summit, Darian will reflect on the transformative power of collaboration—across communities, cultures, and causes—and offer a forward-looking lens on emerging trends in philanthropy, leadership, and collective action.
*Breakout sessions featuring SVP affiliate leaders and community partners, as well as SVPI partners from Giving Compass and Bridgespan
*The debut of the State of the Network Report
Sponsorship Package: Title Sponsor (1 available)
$20,000
*Exclusive “Summit Title Sponsor” designation with prominent branding on event materials, banners, and website
*Speaking opportunity or opening address at the main event
*Complimentary registrations for up to 4 attendees
*Opportunity to display marketing materials at the summit
*Exclusive “Summit Title Sponsor” designation with prominent branding on event materials, banners, and website
*Speaking opportunity or opening address at the main event
*Complimentary registrations for up to 4 attendees
*Opportunity to display marketing materials at the summit
Sponsorship Package: Day Sponsor (2 available)
$10,000
*Sponsorship for either Day 1 or Day 2 programming
*Recognition as “Day Sponsor” with logo displayed prominently on all materials for the sponsored day
*Opportunity to host a workshop or breakout session
*Complimentary registrations for 2 attendees
*Sponsorship for either Day 1 or Day 2 programming
*Recognition as “Day Sponsor” with logo displayed prominently on all materials for the sponsored day
*Opportunity to host a workshop or breakout session
*Complimentary registrations for 2 attendees
Sponsorship Package: Dinner Sponsor (2 available)
$7,500
*Exclusive branding at the sponsored opening or celebratory dinner, with logos on dinner programs and recognition at the event
*Opportunity to provide branded gifts or giveaways to attendees at dinner tables
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
*Exclusive branding at the sponsored opening or celebratory dinner, with logos on dinner programs and recognition at the event
*Opportunity to provide branded gifts or giveaways to attendees at dinner tables
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
Sponsorship Package: Young Professionals Sponsor
$5,000
*Support Young Professionals attendance, with recognition in event materials as a “Young Professionals Sponsor”
*Opportunity to host a young professionals’ networking reception
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
*Support Young Professionals attendance, with recognition in event materials as a “Young Professionals Sponsor”
*Opportunity to host a young professionals’ networking reception
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
Sponsorship Package: Social Outing Sponsor (1 available)
$4,000
*Sponsorship of the optional Day 4 social outing with branding on outing materials
*Recognition during the outing and an opportunity to address participants briefly
*Logo placement on transportation materials (e.g., buses) if applicable
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
*Sponsorship of the optional Day 4 social outing with branding on outing materials
*Recognition during the outing and an opportunity to address participants briefly
*Logo placement on transportation materials (e.g., buses) if applicable
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
*Branding at networking breaks (coffee, snacks) with signage
*Recognition in the event program as a “Networking Break Sponsor”
*Opportunity to place branded napkins, mugs, or materials at break stations
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
*Branding at networking breaks (coffee, snacks) with signage
*Recognition in the event program as a “Networking Break Sponsor”
*Opportunity to place branded napkins, mugs, or materials at break stations
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
General Summit Partner
$1,000
*For organizations or individuals who want to support the summit at a lower level, while making it more accessible for others who may need assistance, with recognition as a “Summit Partner”
*Listing in the program and on the website
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
*For organizations or individuals who want to support the summit at a lower level, while making it more accessible for others who may need assistance, with recognition as a “Summit Partner”
*Listing in the program and on the website
*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee
Add a donation for Social Venture Partners International
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!