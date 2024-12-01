2025 Healthcare Gala Sponsorship

Event takeover with VIP brand visibility sponsorship.
Logo displayed throughout the event (e.g., tables, napkins, gift bags, projectors).
Opportunity to present a scholarship in your company’s name.
Keynote speaker opportunity.
Award presentation(s) of your choice.
Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions.
Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating.
Complimentary VIP concierge service.
Two complimentary VIP tables (20 seats).
2-page ad in the event program.
Exhibitor table (optional).
All benefits included in the Diamond tier.
Event takeover with VIP brand visibility sponsorship.
Logo displayed throughout the event (e.g., tables, napkins, gift bags, projectors).
Opportunity to present a scholarship in your company’s name.
Keynote speaker opportunity.
Award presentation(s) of your choice.
Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions.
Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating.
Complimentary VIP concierge service.
Two complimentary VIP tables (20 seats).
2-page ad in the event program.
Exhibitor table (optional).
All benefits included in the Diamond tier.
Diamond Sponsor - $25,000
$25,000
DIAMOND – $25,000
Named award presentation.
Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions.
Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating.
Complimentary VIP concierge service.
Diamond Partner acknowledgment.
Customized branded video feature.
HHCP Signature Education Program sponsor acknowledgment.
Dedicated feature in HHCP’s newsletter.
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report, on the website, and all printed, digital, and social marketing materials.
Full-page ad in the event program.
Opportunity to add branded promo items to VIP gift bags.
One complimentary VIP table (10 seats).
One exhibitor table (optional).
DIAMOND – $25,000
Named award presentation.
Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions.
Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating.
Complimentary VIP concierge service.
Diamond Partner acknowledgment.
Customized branded video feature.
HHCP Signature Education Program sponsor acknowledgment.
Dedicated feature in HHCP’s newsletter.
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report, on the website, and all printed, digital, and social marketing materials.
Full-page ad in the event program.
Opportunity to add branded promo items to VIP gift bags.
One complimentary VIP table (10 seats).
One exhibitor table (optional).
Platinum Sponsor - $10,000
$10,000
PLATINUM – $10,000
Opportunity to submit a 2-minute presentation or pre-recorded promotional video to premiere during the gala.
Opportunity to present a “Nominee Award.”
Platinum Partner acknowledgment.
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report and on the HHCP website.
Logo on all printed, digital, and social marketing materials.
Full-page ad in the event program.
Five complimentary VIP tickets.
One exhibitor table (optional).
PLATINUM – $10,000
Opportunity to submit a 2-minute presentation or pre-recorded promotional video to premiere during the gala.
Opportunity to present a “Nominee Award.”
Platinum Partner acknowledgment.
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report and on the HHCP website.
Logo on all printed, digital, and social marketing materials.
Full-page ad in the event program.
Five complimentary VIP tickets.
One exhibitor table (optional).
Gold Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000
GOLD – $5,000
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report and on the HHCP website.
Logo on all printed, digital, and social marketing materials, including step and repeat.
Opportunity to add a branded promo item to VIP gift bags.
1/2-page ad placement in the event program.
Three complimentary VIP tickets.
One exhibitor table (optional).
GOLD – $5,000
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report and on the HHCP website.
Logo on all printed, digital, and social marketing materials, including step and repeat.
Opportunity to add a branded promo item to VIP gift bags.
1/2-page ad placement in the event program.
Three complimentary VIP tickets.
One exhibitor table (optional).
Silver Sponsor - $3,000
$3,000
SILVER – $3,000
Logo placement in the event program and social media posts.
Two complimentary seats.
1/4-page ad in the event program.
SILVER – $3,000
Logo placement in the event program and social media posts.
Two complimentary seats.
1/4-page ad in the event program.
Bronze Sponsor - $1,800
$1,800
BRONZE – $1,800
Logo placement in the event program.
Mission Supporter acknowledgment.
BRONZE – $1,800
Logo placement in the event program.
Mission Supporter acknowledgment.
Add a donation for Help For Healthcare Professionals
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