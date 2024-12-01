2025 Healthcare Gala Sponsorship

Event takeover with VIP brand visibility sponsorship. Logo displayed throughout the event (e.g., tables, napkins, gift bags, projectors). Opportunity to present a scholarship in your company’s name. Keynote speaker opportunity. Award presentation(s) of your choice. Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions. Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating. Complimentary VIP concierge service. Two complimentary VIP tables (20 seats). 2-page ad in the event program. Exhibitor table (optional). All benefits included in the Diamond tier.

Event takeover with VIP brand visibility sponsorship. Logo displayed throughout the event (e.g., tables, napkins, gift bags, projectors). Opportunity to present a scholarship in your company’s name. Keynote speaker opportunity. Award presentation(s) of your choice. Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions. Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating. Complimentary VIP concierge service. Two complimentary VIP tables (20 seats). 2-page ad in the event program. Exhibitor table (optional). All benefits included in the Diamond tier.

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