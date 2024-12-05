The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON)16th Annual Leadership Summit

Friday, January 24th (6:30am-9:00pm)
Saturday, January 25th (6:30am-2:00am)
Leadership Gala & Awards Ceremony included
Sunday, January 26th (10:00am-12:00pm)
Leadership Gala & Awards Ceremony Only
$400
Saturday, January 25th (6:00pm-12:00am)
Honoring Haitian American trailblazers, announcing student scholarship winners and grace with inspiring remarks from guest Keynote Speaker.
Special Guest Performance by KLASS, an award-winning Haitian band of a new school of Konpa music.
Gala Table Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Chairwoman's Welcome Reception Only
$300
Friday, January 24th (6:00pm-9:00pm)
Sunday Prayer Breakfast Only
$300
Sunday, January 26th (10:00am-12:00pm)
Keynote Speaker: Bishop Gregory Toussaint
Shekinah.fm / Tabernacle of Testimony
3-Day Leadership Summit Student Pass
$185
Must show proof of Spring Semester student enrollment.
Friday, January 24th (6:30am-9:00pm)
Saturday, January 25th (6:30am-12:00am)
Sunday, January 26th (10:00am-12:00pm)
Exhibitor & Vendor Registration_3 Days
$495
The NHAEON Marketplace is curated by Phelicia Dell please email [email protected] for next steps after you purchase your table.
Price includes 1 table, two chairs( your team should include the exhibitor and one additional team member max), brand promotion of social media, and printed collateral, accept to light refreshments and lunch but not the paid sponsorship gala.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday: 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM
Saturday: 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM
Sunday: 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM
Exhibitor & Vendor Registration_2 Days
$370
The NHAEON Marketplace is curated by Phelicia Dell please email [email protected] for next steps after you purchase your table.
Price includes 1 table, two chairs( your team should include the exhibitor and one additional team member max), brand promotion of social media, and printed collateral, accept to light refreshments and lunch but not the paid sponsorship gala.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday: 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM
Saturday: 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM
Sunday: 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM
Full page ad 5.5x8.5” Souvenir Program Journal
$750
Half page ad 5.5x4.25” Souvenir Program Journal
$375
Add a donation for National Haitian American Officials Network Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!