2nd Annual Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala Sponsorship Proposal

• Recognition as a Freedom Sponsor during the 2025 Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala.
• Free full-color ad on the back cover of the event program (if available).
• Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers.
• Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event.
• Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website.
• Two VIP tables (seating for 16).
• Opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker during the event.
• Recognition as a Freedom Sponsor during the 2025 Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala.
• Free full-color ad on the back cover of the event program (if available).
• Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers.
• Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event.
• Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website.
• Two VIP tables (seating for 16).
• Opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker during the event.
UNITY Sponsor
$4,000
• Free full-color ad on the inside back cover of the event program (if available).
• Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers.
• Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event.
• Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website.
• One VIP table (seating for 8).
• Opportunity to present awards during the event.
• Free full-color ad on the inside back cover of the event program (if available).
• Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers.
• Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event.
• Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website.
• One VIP table (seating for 8).
• Opportunity to present awards during the event.
COURAGE Sponsor
$2,500
Exposure in pre-printed products
Media exposure in print, radio, and television
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc.
social media outlets
1 VIP table (seating for 8)
Exposure in pre-printed products
Media exposure in print, radio, and television
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc.
social media outlets
1 VIP table (seating for 8)
VALOR Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed products
Media exposure in print, radio, and television
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc.
social media outlets
4 VIP tickets
Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed products
Media exposure in print, radio, and television
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc.
social media outlets
4 VIP tickets
Table Sponsor
$800
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets
3 VIP tickets
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets
3 VIP tickets
HERO Sponsor
$500
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media
outlets
2 VIP tickets
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media
outlets
2 VIP tickets
PATRIOT Sponsor
$250
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media
outlets
1 VIP ticket
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media
outlets
1 VIP ticket
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