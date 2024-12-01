Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. (CC4V)

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Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. (CC4V)

About this event

2nd Annual Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala Sponsorship Proposal

501 W 9th St

Little Rock, AR 72201

FREEDOM Sponsor — $6,000
$6,000
• Recognition as a Freedom Sponsor during the 2025 Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala. • Free full-color ad on the back cover of the event program (if available). • Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers. • Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event. • Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website. • Two VIP tables (seating for 16). • Opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker during the event.
UNITY Sponsor
$4,000
• Free full-color ad on the inside back cover of the event program (if available). • Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers. • Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event. • Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website. • One VIP table (seating for 8). • Opportunity to present awards during the event.
COURAGE Sponsor
$2,500
Exposure in pre-printed products Media exposure in print, radio, and television Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets 1 VIP table (seating for 8)
VALOR Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed products Media exposure in print, radio, and television Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets 4 VIP tickets
Table Sponsor
$800
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets 3 VIP tickets
HERO Sponsor
$500
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets 2 VIP tickets
PATRIOT Sponsor
$250
Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets 1 VIP ticket

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