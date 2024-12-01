2nd Annual Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala Sponsorship Proposal

• Recognition as a Freedom Sponsor during the 2025 Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala. • Free full-color ad on the back cover of the event program (if available). • Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers. • Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event. • Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website. • Two VIP tables (seating for 16). • Opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker during the event.

• Recognition as a Freedom Sponsor during the 2025 Compassion Into Action Benefit Gala. • Free full-color ad on the back cover of the event program (if available). • Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed materials, including invitations and flyers. • Media exposure in print, radio, and television coverage of the event. • Featured on all CC4V social media platforms and website. • Two VIP tables (seating for 16). • Opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker during the event.

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