🗓Gamma Tau Sigma's Annual Viejas Bus Trip 🚌 🎰 🛍️

🚨OPTIONAL Zeffy Donation - You have the option to DONATE DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY (the ticketing platform). If you DO NOT WISH to donate to Zeffy, select "OTHER" and enter "0". 🚨This donation amount DOES NOT GO TO any affiliate or chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. Confirm your intended total and click “Confirm” 🧾Ticket purchases are non-refundable once transaction and payment have been confirmed and submitted.

🚨OPTIONAL Zeffy Donation - You have the option to DONATE DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY (the ticketing platform). If you DO NOT WISH to donate to Zeffy, select "OTHER" and enter "0". 🚨This donation amount DOES NOT GO TO any affiliate or chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. Confirm your intended total and click “Confirm” 🧾Ticket purchases are non-refundable once transaction and payment have been confirmed and submitted.

seeMoreDetailsMobile