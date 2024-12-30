2025 Island Beach Bash Benefit Concert featuring Chris Sacks Band

General Admission:
Experience all the excitement of the Island Beach Bash! Your general admission ticket includes access to an unforgettable evening of live music, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and free premium beer and wine. Enjoy a chance to bid on incredible auction items and be automatically entered to win the exclusive prize getaway to St. Michaels. General Admission tickets are $175 per person.
VIP Reserved Table (comes with 10 event tickets)
$2,000
VIP Table Admission:
Take your Island Beach Bash experience to the next level! The VIP Table package includes 10 tickets to the event and a reserved table in a premium section near the stage, ensuring you enjoy the best views of the performances. Your VIP experience includes all the benefits of general admission, plus exclusive perks designed for comfort and style. Gather your friends or family for a night to remember. Perfect for groups or businesses, this elevated experience will make your evening unforgettable. Only 6 VIP tables will be offered.
Platinum Sponsor (comes with 4 event tickets)
$2,000
Platinum Sponsorship Package:Elevate your evening with the Platinum Sponsorship Package! This exclusive ticket level includes:
Four tickets to the event.
Two rooms at Kent Island Resort for March 22, complete with welcome baskets.
Social media posts and your company logo featured on our website for one year.
Honorable mention during the event.
Individual signage with your logo prominently displayed at the venue.
Premium logo placement in the online event program.
This package is ideal for businesses or individuals who want to make a significant impact while enjoying an unforgettable night!
Gold Sponsor (comes with 2 event tickets)
$1,250
Gold Sponsor: Enhance your experience with the Gold Sponsorship Package! This option includes:
Two tickets to the event.
One room at Kent Island Resort for March 22, complete with a welcome basket.
Social media features and your company logo on our website for one year.
Honorable mention during the event.
Logo on consolidated signage featuring all Gold sponsors.
Secondary logo placement in the online event program.
