MUSEUM TICKET

15000 MN-115

Little Falls, MN 56345, USA

Adult Admission (19+) – Members – $0
free

Free for Membership at the Individual Level. $30 annually.

Adult Admission (19+) – Non-Members – $5
$5
Youth Admission (6-18) – Non-Members – $2
$2
Family Tour – Members (Includes Immediate Family) – $0
free

Free for Membership at the Family Level. $55 annually.

Family Tour – Non-Members (Immediate Family, Capped)
$12

The $12 maximum household fee caps what a family will pay to visit the museum. Immediate family living in the same household are covered. If you would like to become a member at the Family Level, the annual fee is $55.

Group Tour for Students – Non-Members (Per Person) – $2
$2

Admission for organized field trips by school and youth groups is $2 per person, including chaperones, if scheduled in advance. If you or others are a member, please do not include yourself or others in this ticket count.

Group Tour for Adults – Non-Members (Per Person) – $3
$3

Admission for organized field trips for adults groups is $3 per person, if scheduled in advance. If you or others are a member, please do not include yourself or others in this ticket count.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing