THE TABERNACLE! 2024 (featuring India.Arie)

19220 SW 280th St

Homestead, FL 33031

RECHARGE ME!
$222
General admission access including sound exhibition concert (6 PM - 11 PM only; first come, first serve general admission seating), marketplace, herbal tonic & cocktail bar; Admission for one (1) child to our Children’s Village; Access to healing activations (at additional cost based on availability); Swag bag. BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/recharge-me-the-tabernacle-2024
RELIEVE ME!
$333
General admission PLUS: Early access to secret garden Oasis location (4 PM - 11 PM); Access to the Healing Village for two (2) healing activations [one (1) 20-minute body work session & one (1) one-on-one consultation or group activation]; Exclusive access to the pool; VIP bathroom access; Gift card for discounted future wellness service; Seating in a special section for sound exhibition concert. PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/relieve-me-the-tabernacle-2024
REVIVE ME!
$444
Previous package PLUS: Close stage view sound exhibition concert seating; Open bar access; Speciality swag bag. PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/revive-me-the-tabernacle-2024
REDEEM ME!
$555
Previous package PLUS: “Give-to-a-Giver”: This ticket covers a portion of the cost of another Giver’s ticket. Tax-deductible donation letter included; One (1) meal ticket for use with a food vendor. PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/redeem-me-the-tabernacle-2024/
Children's Village (Complimentary Ticket)
free
One (1) complimentary ticket (included with any adult ticket purchase) for a child (ages 5 to 17) to our Children's Village including developmentally appropriate art, mindfulness and nature-based programming for children, snacks, dinner, one (1) free children's t-shirt and care by experienced, background-checked staff.
Children's Village
$33
For child/children (ages 5 to 17) to our Children's Village including developmentally appropriate art, mindfulness and nature-based programming for children, snacks, dinner, one (1) free children's t-shirt and care by experienced, background-checked staff.

