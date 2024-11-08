THE TABERNACLE! 2024 (featuring India.Arie)

General admission access including sound exhibition concert (6 PM - 11 PM only; first come, first serve general admission seating), marketplace, herbal tonic & cocktail bar;
Admission for one (1) child to our Children’s Village;
Access to healing activations (at additional cost based on availability);
Swag bag.
BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/recharge-me-the-tabernacle-2024
RELIEVE ME!
$333
General admission PLUS: Early access to secret garden Oasis location (4 PM - 11 PM);
Access to the Healing Village for two (2) healing activations [one (1) 20-minute body work session & one (1) one-on-one consultation or group activation];
Exclusive access to the pool;
VIP bathroom access;
Gift card for discounted future wellness service;
Seating in a special section for sound exhibition concert.
PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/relieve-me-the-tabernacle-2024
REVIVE ME!
$444
Previous package PLUS:
Close stage view sound exhibition concert seating;
Open bar access;
Speciality swag bag.
PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/revive-me-the-tabernacle-2024
REDEEM ME!
$555
Previous package PLUS:
“Give-to-a-Giver”: This ticket covers a portion of the cost of another Giver’s ticket. Tax-deductible donation letter included;
One (1) meal ticket for use with a food vendor.
PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/redeem-me-the-tabernacle-2024/
Children's Village (Complimentary Ticket)
free
One (1) complimentary ticket (included with any adult ticket purchase) for a child (ages 5 to 17) to our Children's Village including developmentally appropriate art, mindfulness and nature-based programming for children, snacks, dinner, one (1) free children's t-shirt and care by experienced, background-checked staff.
Children's Village
$33
For child/children (ages 5 to 17) to our Children's Village including developmentally appropriate art, mindfulness and nature-based programming for children, snacks, dinner, one (1) free children's t-shirt and care by experienced, background-checked staff.
