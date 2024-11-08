THE TABERNACLE! 2024 (featuring India.Arie)

General admission PLUS: Early access to secret garden Oasis location (4 PM - 11 PM); Access to the Healing Village for two (2) healing activations [one (1) 20-minute body work session & one (1) one-on-one consultation or group activation]; Exclusive access to the pool; VIP bathroom access; Gift card for discounted future wellness service; Seating in a special section for sound exhibition concert. PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/relieve-me-the-tabernacle-2024

General admission PLUS: Early access to secret garden Oasis location (4 PM - 11 PM); Access to the Healing Village for two (2) healing activations [one (1) 20-minute body work session & one (1) one-on-one consultation or group activation]; Exclusive access to the pool; VIP bathroom access; Gift card for discounted future wellness service; Seating in a special section for sound exhibition concert. PAYMENT PLAN/BUY NOW, PAY LATER: https://giversrevival.samcart.com/products/relieve-me-the-tabernacle-2024

seeMoreDetailsMobile