2024 Granby Art in the Park Online Auction

As a powerful symbol of hope and the promise of good things to come, the white buffalo holds a revered place in many tribes' lore. This piece draws inspiration from the Native American legend of bison tracks, much larger than others, that were said to be found on the frozen Grand Lake leading to a single thawed hole. The artist sets the scene in winter, yet portrays wildflowers blooming in the buffalo's wake, powerfully symbolizing the hope and renewal it brings.