2024 Hanukkah Party

You define family! You know 2 adults, 2.25 kids and a dog (Okay, please leave the pup at home unless it's a service animal) but you get the point - your family! Dinner includes traditional latkes with toppings, salad, and other vegetarian and vegan sides! Plus traditional hanukkah desserts, sufganiyot!

You define family! You know 2 adults, 2.25 kids and a dog (Okay, please leave the pup at home unless it's a service animal) but you get the point - your family! Dinner includes traditional latkes with toppings, salad, and other vegetarian and vegan sides! Plus traditional hanukkah desserts, sufganiyot!

More details...