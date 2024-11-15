Same Day Tickets - 2024 Harvest Festival - Festival de Otoño | Hosted by CTA Freedom PTO

A Child wristband is required to particpate in all games and activities - for any age. There is no cost for adults to enter the event, unless you would like to play! Child's ticket includes one drink ticket, games and prizes, petting zoo, zombie tag, face painting, balloon artist, lawn games, and entertainment. Food trucks will be available with food for purchase.

A Child wristband is required to particpate in all games and activities - for any age. There is no cost for adults to enter the event, unless you would like to play! Child's ticket includes one drink ticket, games and prizes, petting zoo, zombie tag, face painting, balloon artist, lawn games, and entertainment. Food trucks will be available with food for purchase.

seeMoreDetailsMobile