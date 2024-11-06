2024-Heart of New England Turkey Shoot

Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee only. Parents of the Scout must provide transportation to and from Treasure Valley on Sunday. Arrive no later than 11:30am Sunday morning. Park at Boonesville Plains and walk up to Tall Maples Campsite to join with Troop. Event Now Full

Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee only. Parents of the Scout must provide transportation to and from Treasure Valley on Sunday. Arrive no later than 11:30am Sunday morning. Park at Boonesville Plains and walk up to Tall Maples Campsite to join with Troop. Event Now Full

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