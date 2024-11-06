Troop 180 Holden MA

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Troop 180 Holden MA

About this event

2024-Heart of New England Turkey Shoot

394 Pleasantdale Rd

Rutland, MA 01543

Turkey Shoot with overnight Camping
$35
Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee, Campsite Fee, Meals - Only 10 slots available. Event now full
Turkey Shoot Only (Sunday Day event,) - No Camping
$25
Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee only. Parents of the Scout must provide transportation to and from Treasure Valley on Sunday. Arrive no later than 11:30am Sunday morning. Park at Boonesville Plains and walk up to Tall Maples Campsite to join with Troop. Event Now Full
Adult or Scout Camping Fee
$15

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