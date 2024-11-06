2024-Heart of New England Turkey Shoot

Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee, Campsite Fee, Meals - Only 10 slots available.
Event now full
Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee, Campsite Fee, Meals - Only 10 slots available.
Event now full
Turkey Shoot Only (Sunday Day event,) - No Camping
$25
Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee only.
Parents of the Scout must provide transportation to and from Treasure Valley on Sunday. Arrive no later than 11:30am Sunday morning. Park at Boonesville Plains and walk up to Tall Maples Campsite to join with Troop.
Event Now Full
Cost includes Turkey Shoot Fee only.
Parents of the Scout must provide transportation to and from Treasure Valley on Sunday. Arrive no later than 11:30am Sunday morning. Park at Boonesville Plains and walk up to Tall Maples Campsite to join with Troop.
Event Now Full
Adult or Scout Camping Fee
$15
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