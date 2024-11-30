2024 Holiday Giving Campaign

Every little bit has an impact and we are grateful for all contributions. For general donations or for donations greater than $100, we suggest scrolling down to donate through "Add a donation for Global Midwife Response" and put in the amount you prefer. Thank you!
Every little bit has an impact and we are grateful for all contributions. For general donations or for donations greater than $100, we suggest scrolling down to donate through "Add a donation for Global Midwife Response" and put in the amount you prefer. Thank you!
Safe birth kit
$10
Each purchase of a birth kit will help ensure a safer outcome for mother and baby.
Each purchase of a birth kit will help ensure a safer outcome for mother and baby.
Menstrual hygiene kit
$10
Menstrual hygiene kits have been shown to make a positive impact for girls in countless ways: increased self esteem, better health, higher education and a better economic outlook. Each kit purchased will last years and enable girls to have a better chance to reach their full potential.
Menstrual hygiene kits have been shown to make a positive impact for girls in countless ways: increased self esteem, better health, higher education and a better economic outlook. Each kit purchased will last years and enable girls to have a better chance to reach their full potential.
Supplies and equipment
$50
The clinics we work with and support are often struggling to maintain basic equipment and supplies including medication needed to safeguard the wellbeing of their clients.
A donation for supplies and equipment will help to ensure the needs are met.
The clinics we work with and support are often struggling to maintain basic equipment and supplies including medication needed to safeguard the wellbeing of their clients.
A donation for supplies and equipment will help to ensure the needs are met.
Education to ensure sustainable, safe care
$100
The best way for communities to thrive is through sustainable models. Education and training utilizing WHO standards ensures the skills to save lives are had by those providing care. Funds raised for education will provide hands on training and practice equipment to local providers.
The best way for communities to thrive is through sustainable models. Education and training utilizing WHO standards ensures the skills to save lives are had by those providing care. Funds raised for education will provide hands on training and practice equipment to local providers.
GMR General Fund
$250
Help us with the requests we get from all over the world whether it be for a safer birth, menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, education support, or equipment and supplies or for disaster support - your contribution will make a difference.
Help us with the requests we get from all over the world whether it be for a safer birth, menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, education support, or equipment and supplies or for disaster support - your contribution will make a difference.
Add a donation for Global Midwife Response
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!