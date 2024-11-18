2024 Holiday Mingle Raffle

Sea You Smile Gift Box - We've filled this bath and body gift set with our handpicked favorite coastal scents. This gift set features a cozy candle, our most popular bar soaps with a handcrafted soap dish, a sea sponge, and a rejuvenating body butter. Includes 1 Oceanswept® Candle, 1 Coastal Calm® Body Butter, 1 Seaweed & Sea Salt Bar Soap, 1 Sea La Vie Bar Soap, and 1 Wooden Soap Dish
Sea You Smile Gift Box - We've filled this bath and body gift set with our handpicked favorite coastal scents. This gift set features a cozy candle, our most popular bar soaps with a handcrafted soap dish, a sea sponge, and a rejuvenating body butter. Includes 1 Oceanswept® Candle, 1 Coastal Calm® Body Butter, 1 Seaweed & Sea Salt Bar Soap, 1 Sea La Vie Bar Soap, and 1 Wooden Soap Dish
Bellehaven Photography Gift Certificate
$10
$150 gift certificate with Bellehaven Photography towards family photography, wall art, albums or branding session package.
$150 gift certificate with Bellehaven Photography towards family photography, wall art, albums or branding session package.
Plant Popz Gift Basket
$10
Why have boring houseplants - add some style with Plant Popz! These packets will brighten your day with color and design. The basket includes $50 in Plant Popz - Barnyard, Fruity, Disco, Christmas, and Groovy packs - and a beautiful house plant to decorate.
Why have boring houseplants - add some style with Plant Popz! These packets will brighten your day with color and design. The basket includes $50 in Plant Popz - Barnyard, Fruity, Disco, Christmas, and Groovy packs - and a beautiful house plant to decorate.
Oyster Candle Company
$10
Perfect gift basket for a sister, friend, or to treat yourself! Includes a Well Told stemmed wine glass, Turkish towel, canvas zipper pouch, coastal harvest candle, sandy beaches soap, and $40 gift card to Oyster Candle Company!
Perfect gift basket for a sister, friend, or to treat yourself! Includes a Well Told stemmed wine glass, Turkish towel, canvas zipper pouch, coastal harvest candle, sandy beaches soap, and $40 gift card to Oyster Candle Company!
Hummingbird Clinical Consulting, LLC
$10
Give your business a boost through the services of Hummingbird Consulting. Choose from one of two exceptional Hummingbird offerings - (1) 360 practice analysis - Our team will work closely with you to review your processes and data to identify areas of improvement. We offer Clinical, Financial, Sales & Marketing analysis services. - or - (2) Defining your mission, values and philosophy coaching session - applicable to all industries. ($250 Value)
Give your business a boost through the services of Hummingbird Consulting. Choose from one of two exceptional Hummingbird offerings - (1) 360 practice analysis - Our team will work closely with you to review your processes and data to identify areas of improvement. We offer Clinical, Financial, Sales & Marketing analysis services. - or - (2) Defining your mission, values and philosophy coaching session - applicable to all industries. ($250 Value)
Lolo Putnam Designs "Lowcountry Love One Another" Basket
$10
"Lowcountry Love One Another" Basket: First Baptist Vintage Church Brass Earrings (one large pair and one small pair), Necklace, and Lowcountry Lullaby Watercolor Book. These lovely items showcase our Charleston home exquisitely.
"Lowcountry Love One Another" Basket: First Baptist Vintage Church Brass Earrings (one large pair and one small pair), Necklace, and Lowcountry Lullaby Watercolor Book. These lovely items showcase our Charleston home exquisitely.
Izzie Mac Gift Basket
$10
Introducing Izzie Mac, your go-to destination for personalized gifts and apparel. From vibrant T-shirts to our eye-catching music-inspired canvas prints, our brand features exclusive designs that stand out from the crowd. This gift set includes two beautiful wooden bar sets - everything you need for both cocktails and wine. Coasters and a "to go" set round out this fantastic gift.
Introducing Izzie Mac, your go-to destination for personalized gifts and apparel. From vibrant T-shirts to our eye-catching music-inspired canvas prints, our brand features exclusive designs that stand out from the crowd. This gift set includes two beautiful wooden bar sets - everything you need for both cocktails and wine. Coasters and a "to go" set round out this fantastic gift.
Urban Nirvana $150 Gift Card
$10
Treat yourself to any of the amazing services or products Urban Nirvana has to offer! Massage, facial, body wraps - what a perfect escape during this busy season. Also an amazing gift for a loved one! $150 certificate can be used at any location.
Treat yourself to any of the amazing services or products Urban Nirvana has to offer! Massage, facial, body wraps - what a perfect escape during this busy season. Also an amazing gift for a loved one! $150 certificate can be used at any location.
Wine Shop of Charleston - Women Owned Vineyards
$10
This basket celebrates three remarkable women in wine. (1) Anne Malassagne - Champagne AR Lenoble - a fourth- generation leader, Anne brings elegance and sustainability to Champagne, crafting terroir-driven wines of finesse and balance, (2) Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini - Altesino - A trailblazer in Tuscany, Elisabetter crafts iconic Brunello di Montalcino wines, blending tradition with modernity for unmatched depth and character, and (3) Casey Barber - Rose Gold Rose - Known for her bold vision and meticulous winemaking, Casey creates Rose wines that simmer with vibrant fruit flavors and sophistication. Raise a glass to these visionary women and their exceptional wines!
This basket celebrates three remarkable women in wine. (1) Anne Malassagne - Champagne AR Lenoble - a fourth- generation leader, Anne brings elegance and sustainability to Champagne, crafting terroir-driven wines of finesse and balance, (2) Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini - Altesino - A trailblazer in Tuscany, Elisabetter crafts iconic Brunello di Montalcino wines, blending tradition with modernity for unmatched depth and character, and (3) Casey Barber - Rose Gold Rose - Known for her bold vision and meticulous winemaking, Casey creates Rose wines that simmer with vibrant fruit flavors and sophistication. Raise a glass to these visionary women and their exceptional wines!
Charleston Candle Company Gift Basket
$10
Beautiful gifts from Charleston Candle Company. Two of their signature candles - No. 14 Sullivans Island and No 6 Farmers Market featuring a lowcountry blend of fresh fruits with a blend of floral notes to round it out. All fragrance is Phthalate Free, and all candles are made with all-natural soy wax. Each candle is hand poured into a 9 oz. container. Also included in a wick trimmer in Antique Bronze and Pineapple motif match set. Perfect for a gift or to treat yourself!
Beautiful gifts from Charleston Candle Company. Two of their signature candles - No. 14 Sullivans Island and No 6 Farmers Market featuring a lowcountry blend of fresh fruits with a blend of floral notes to round it out. All fragrance is Phthalate Free, and all candles are made with all-natural soy wax. Each candle is hand poured into a 9 oz. container. Also included in a wick trimmer in Antique Bronze and Pineapple motif match set. Perfect for a gift or to treat yourself!
Hera Organic Skin and Hair Gift Basket
$10
Welcome to Hera where nature enhances your beauty! Our organic skin and hair care products are crafted to nourish and revitalize. Hera Basket contains: Hair Growth Serum (4 month supply), Eyelash Growth Serum, Hand cream, Magnesium Butter, Massage Cream, SunBlock 30 SPF, Lip Oil, Everyday Oil
Welcome to Hera where nature enhances your beauty! Our organic skin and hair care products are crafted to nourish and revitalize. Hera Basket contains: Hair Growth Serum (4 month supply), Eyelash Growth Serum, Hand cream, Magnesium Butter, Massage Cream, SunBlock 30 SPF, Lip Oil, Everyday Oil
The Feminine Astrologer Gift Certificate
$10
Astrological counseling is a personalized exploration of an individual's birth chart, offering insights into their unique traits, life journey, and potential obstacles. This cosmic guidance serves as a tool for self-discovery, aiding individuals in navigating life's complexities with a deeper understanding of themselves. One Astrological Reading ($150 Value)
Astrological counseling is a personalized exploration of an individual's birth chart, offering insights into their unique traits, life journey, and potential obstacles. This cosmic guidance serves as a tool for self-discovery, aiding individuals in navigating life's complexities with a deeper understanding of themselves. One Astrological Reading ($150 Value)
"All About Zen" Basket from Beyond Trending PR
$10
The "all about zen" package, valued at $180, provides everything you need for your mind and body to feel relaxed thanks to the folks from Salt Spa. You'll find within a salt lamp, incense, mud mask, bath scrub and more!
The "all about zen" package, valued at $180, provides everything you need for your mind and body to feel relaxed thanks to the folks from Salt Spa. You'll find within a salt lamp, incense, mud mask, bath scrub and more!
Unstoppable App Holiday Gift Basket
$10
UNSTOPPABLE APP HOLIDAY GIFT BASKET Christmas Tumbler – The Happy Southerner VIP Spray Tan – Quick Tan Sunless Laptop EMF Remediation – EMF Solutions Starfish Earrings Subtle & Sass TOTAL VALUE: $225
UNSTOPPABLE APP HOLIDAY GIFT BASKET Christmas Tumbler – The Happy Southerner VIP Spray Tan – Quick Tan Sunless Laptop EMF Remediation – EMF Solutions Starfish Earrings Subtle & Sass TOTAL VALUE: $225