eventClosed

2024 Holiday Party

50 Huntingdon Dr

Newfoundland, PA 18445

addExtraDonation

$

Pan Seared Chicken
$45
Served with Mushroom Risotto, Finished with a Rosemary & Sage Chicken Glacé
Braised Short Ribs
$45
Served with Roasted baby Carrots and Gouda Mashed Potatoes
Baked Tilapia
$45
Served with Basmati Pilaf and a Parmesan & Tarragon Cream
Pan Seared Chicken (Pay at meeting or party)
free
Served with Mushroom Risotto, Finished with a Rosemary & Sage Chicken Glacé
Braised Short Ribs (Pay at meeting or party)
free
Served with Roasted baby Carrots and Gouda Mashed Potatoes
Baked Tilapia (Pay at meeting or party)
free
Served with Basmati Pilaf and a Parmesan & Tarragon Cream

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing