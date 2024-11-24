2024 Holiday Spectacular

Come join us for a Holiday Celebration! Dancing, Dinning and Celebrate this years accomplishment and fundraiser for our "Free" after- school training program, at the luxurious Aloft Hotel in Harlem. Dress to impress, No casual attire permited. Dinner will be served @ 7PM.

Come join us for a Holiday Celebration! Dancing, Dinning and Celebrate this years accomplishment and fundraiser for our "Free" after- school training program, at the luxurious Aloft Hotel in Harlem. Dress to impress, No casual attire permited. Dinner will be served @ 7PM.

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