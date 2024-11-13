Hosted by

Palmer Williams Group Inc



2025 Legends of the Game Benefit Gala

26 N Royal St

Mobile, AL 36602, USA

Admission
$100

Admission to the Event

Title Sponsor
$25,000

20 complimentary tickets to Gala


Personal introduction and photo

opportunity with Iron Bowl Legends


10 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl

Legends


Logo on social media and event marketing

materials


Mention in all press releases, radio and TV

spots


Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor

signage at event


Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala


Company name included in all Gala

promotions and publications


A full-page color ad in the program (1”

choice placement)


Premier signage and recognition at the


Gala, including step-and-repeat


An opportunity for your business to

present a 60-second commercial (provided

by you) to be shown immediately before

the event

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

15 complimentary tickets to Gala


Personal introduction and photo opportunity

with Iron Bowl Legends


10 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl Legends


Logo on social media and event marketing

materials


Mention in all press releases, radio and TV

spots


Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor

signage at event


Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala


Company name included in all event

promotions and publications

V.I.P.
$5,000

10 complimentary tickets to Gala


Personal introduction and photo opportunity

with Iron Bowl Legends


5 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl Legends


Logo on social media and event marketing

materials


Mention in all press releases, radio and TV spots


Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor signage at Gala


Verbal acknowledgement at the event and publications

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

10 complimentary tickets to Gala


Autographed football by Iron Bowl Legends


Logo on social media and event marketing materials


Mention in all press releases, radio and TV spots


Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor signage at Gala


Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala

Silver Sponsorship
$1,700

10 complimentary tickets to Gala


Logo on social media and event marketing materials


Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala





Friend of Palmer Williams
$500

4 complimentary tickets to Gala


Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala



$

