2025 Legends of the Game Benefit Gala

Admission to the Event
20 complimentary tickets to Gala
Personal introduction and photo
opportunity with Iron Bowl Legends
10 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl
Legends
Logo on social media and event marketing
materials
Mention in all press releases, radio and TV
spots
Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor
signage at event
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala
Company name included in all Gala
promotions and publications
A full-page color ad in the program (1”
choice placement)
Premier signage and recognition at the
Gala, including step-and-repeat
An opportunity for your business to
present a 60-second commercial (provided
by you) to be shown immediately before
the event
15 complimentary tickets to Gala
Personal introduction and photo opportunity
with Iron Bowl Legends
10 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl Legends
Logo on social media and event marketing
materials
Mention in all press releases, radio and TV
spots
Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor
signage at event
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala
Company name included in all event
promotions and publications
10 complimentary tickets to Gala
Personal introduction and photo opportunity
with Iron Bowl Legends
5 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl Legends
Logo on social media and event marketing
materials
Mention in all press releases, radio and TV spots
Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor signage at Gala
Verbal acknowledgement at the event and publications
10 complimentary tickets to Gala
Autographed football by Iron Bowl Legends
Logo on social media and event marketing materials
Mention in all press releases, radio and TV spots
Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor signage at Gala
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala
10 complimentary tickets to Gala
Logo on social media and event marketing materials
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala
4 complimentary tickets to Gala
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala
$
