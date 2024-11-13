2025 Legends of the Game Benefit Gala

20 complimentary tickets to Gala





Personal introduction and photo

opportunity with Iron Bowl Legends





10 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl

Legends





Logo on social media and event marketing

materials





Mention in all press releases, radio and TV

spots





Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor

signage at event





Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala





Company name included in all Gala

promotions and publications





A full-page color ad in the program (1”

choice placement)





Premier signage and recognition at the





Gala, including step-and-repeat





An opportunity for your business to

present a 60-second commercial (provided

by you) to be shown immediately before

the event