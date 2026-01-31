Diamond Youth Development

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Diamond Youth Development

About this event

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She's Got This! Confidence Conference 2026

5002 Motlow College Blvd

Smyrna, TN 37167, USA

Add a donation for Diamond Youth Development

$

Conference Attendee
Free

Includes attendance to the conference

Patron Sponsorship
$150

-Acknowledgement in Social Media Post

-Company Name (text only) in digital program

Supporter Sponsorship
$250

-Acknowledgement in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner
-Company Name (text only) in digital program

Advocate Sponsorship
$500

-Acknowledgement in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner & swag bag
-Verbal recognition during closing session
-Company logo in digital program

Partner Sponsorship
$500

-Business Feature in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner & swag bag
-Verbal recognition during closing sessions
-Company logo in digital program
Sponsor Table at the event

Presenter Sponsorship
$1,000

-Business Feature in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner & swag bag
-Verbal recognition during opening & closing sessions
-Company logo and website address in digital program
Sponsor Table at the event
Intro of the Keynote speaker in conjunction with a Diamond Participant

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