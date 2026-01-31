She's Got This! Confidence Conference 2026

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About this event
$
Includes attendance to the conference
-Acknowledgement in Social Media Post
-Company Name (text only) in digital program
-Acknowledgement in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner
-Company Name (text only) in digital program
-Acknowledgement in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner & swag bag
-Verbal recognition during closing session
-Company logo in digital program
-Business Feature in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner & swag bag
-Verbal recognition during closing sessions
-Company logo in digital program
Sponsor Table at the event
-Business Feature in Social Media Post
-Logo included on stage banner & swag bag
-Verbal recognition during opening & closing sessions
-Company logo and website address in digital program
Sponsor Table at the event
Intro of the Keynote speaker in conjunction with a Diamond Participant
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