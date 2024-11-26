2025 Knights of Columbus Clay Shooting Tournament

Individual Entrant
Each participant receives
• Round of 100 clays
• Lunch
• Competition play (individual and team)
• Prize eligibility
Team Entry
$599
Team of FOUR
Each participant receives
• Round of 100 clays
• Lunch
• Competition play (individual and team)
• Prize eligibility
Shotgun Raffle Ticket (Single)
$20
ONE raffle entry for a chance to win a Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)!
(NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)
Shotgun Raffle Ticket (Pack of 6 for $100)
$100
SIX raffle entries (for the price of four) for chances to win a Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)!
(NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)
GOLD Sponsorhip
$2,000
Includes:
• 2 four-person teams
• 2 Golf Carts
• Company logo on 2 stations
• Company logo prominently on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
• Speaking opportunity at lunch
SILVER sponsorship
$1,000
Includes:
• 1 four-person team
• 1 Golf Cart
• Company logo on 1 station
• Company logo on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
BRONZE
$250
Includes:
• 1 Shooter
• Company logo on 1 station
• Company logo on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
INDIVIDUAL
$100
Includes:
• Your name or company name on the THANK YOU sign (not inclusive of tournament entry)
CLERGY TEAM SPONSORSHIP
$700
Includes:
• Pays for team of 4 clergy and golf cart
• Logo on clergy golf cart and one station
• Company logo at (1) station
• Company website and logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
LUNCH & DRINKS SPONSORSHIP
$750
Includes:
• Company logo at lunch serving table, drink station and (1) station
• Company website and logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
