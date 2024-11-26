2025 Knights of Columbus Clay Shooting Tournament

8270 Aledo Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76126, USA

Single Entry
$160
Individual Entrant Each participant receives • Round of 100 clays • Lunch • Competition play (individual and team) • Prize eligibility
Team Entry
$599
Team of FOUR Each participant receives • Round of 100 clays • Lunch • Competition play (individual and team) • Prize eligibility
Shotgun Raffle Ticket (Single)
$20
ONE raffle entry for a chance to win a Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)! (NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)
Shotgun Raffle Ticket (Pack of 6 for $100)
$100
SIX raffle entries (for the price of four) for chances to win a Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)! (NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)
GOLD Sponsorhip
$2,000
Includes: • 2 four-person teams • 2 Golf Carts • Company logo on 2 stations • Company logo prominently on main event banner • Company website and Logo on event website • Speaking opportunity at lunch
SILVER sponsorship
$1,000
Includes: • 1 four-person team • 1 Golf Cart • Company logo on 1 station • Company logo on main event banner • Company website and Logo on event website Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
BRONZE
$250
Includes: • 1 Shooter • Company logo on 1 station • Company logo on main event banner • Company website and Logo on event website Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
INDIVIDUAL
$100
Includes: • Your name or company name on the THANK YOU sign (not inclusive of tournament entry)
CLERGY TEAM SPONSORSHIP
$700
Includes: • Pays for team of 4 clergy and golf cart • Logo on clergy golf cart and one station • Company logo at (1) station • Company website and logo on event website Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
LUNCH & DRINKS SPONSORSHIP
$750
Includes: • Company logo at lunch serving table, drink station and (1) station • Company website and logo on event website Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
GOLF CART
$100
Includes: • 1 four-person Golf Cart
