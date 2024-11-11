Hosted by

Mocha Moms Inc (Richmond, VA Chapter)

About this event

2024 Mommy + Me Tea Party Silent Auction

At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit Certificate item
At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Virginia Family Dentistry certificate for custom take-home whitening trays.
PATRICIA NASH Aveley Rainforest Crossbody Bag item
PATRICIA NASH Aveley Rainforest Crossbody Bag
$35

Starting bid

CONSTRUCTED OF GENUINE LEATHER TOP ZIP CLOSURE ADJUSTABLE CROSSBODY / SHOULDER STRAP EXTERIOR FRONT AND BACK SLIP POCKETS W/ MAGNETIC DISK CLOSURE 2 SIDE EXTERIOR OPEN POCKETS INTERIOR ZIPPERED COMPARTMENT 2 INTERIOR OPEN POCKETS DUST BAG INCLUDED 12.5" W X 9.5" H X 3.5" D NEW WITH TAG
VAVVOUNE | The Claret Baguette Yellow Belt Bag item
VAVVOUNE | The Claret Baguette Yellow Belt Bag
$30

Starting bid

This Black-owned designer bag features whimsical handles, complemented by a zipper closure paired with a magnetic snap flap for added security. Designed and made in NYC. • Rolled handles • Leather • Hand Cut Fringe Flap Detail • Gold Magnetic Snap Closure • Cotton-Twill Lined • Zipper Closure • Interior Pocket • Edge Painted Flat Straps - With Attached Rolled Handles • Gold Stamped Logo Detail • Dust Bag Included
Richmond Symphony Tickets item
Richmond Symphony Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Two ticket vouchers to any Richmond Symphony event with an expiration date of 12/31/2024.
Scent-Sational Experience Gift Bag item
Scent-Sational Experience Gift Bag
$15

Starting bid

This Brown House Candle Company gift bag will allow you to experience creating your custom scented products.
A Great Day Candle Company Gift Bag item
A Great Day Candle Company Gift Bag
$10

Starting bid

An assortment of items from Great Day Candle Company, including a candle, wax melts and car diffuser kit.

