2024 Mommy + Me Tea Party Silent Auction

Virginia Family Dentistry certificate for custom take-home whitening trays.
Virginia Family Dentistry certificate for custom take-home whitening trays.
PATRICIA NASH Aveley Rainforest Crossbody Bag
$35
Starting bid
CONSTRUCTED OF GENUINE LEATHER
TOP ZIP CLOSURE
ADJUSTABLE CROSSBODY / SHOULDER STRAP
EXTERIOR FRONT AND BACK SLIP POCKETS W/ MAGNETIC DISK CLOSURE
2 SIDE EXTERIOR OPEN POCKETS
INTERIOR ZIPPERED COMPARTMENT
2 INTERIOR OPEN POCKETS
DUST BAG INCLUDED
12.5" W X 9.5" H X 3.5" D
NEW WITH TAG
CONSTRUCTED OF GENUINE LEATHER
TOP ZIP CLOSURE
ADJUSTABLE CROSSBODY / SHOULDER STRAP
EXTERIOR FRONT AND BACK SLIP POCKETS W/ MAGNETIC DISK CLOSURE
2 SIDE EXTERIOR OPEN POCKETS
INTERIOR ZIPPERED COMPARTMENT
2 INTERIOR OPEN POCKETS
DUST BAG INCLUDED
12.5" W X 9.5" H X 3.5" D
NEW WITH TAG
VAVVOUNE | The Claret Baguette Yellow Belt Bag
$30
Starting bid
This Black-owned designer bag features whimsical handles, complemented by a zipper closure paired with a magnetic snap flap for added security. Designed and made in NYC.
• Rolled handles
• Leather
• Hand Cut Fringe Flap Detail
• Gold Magnetic Snap Closure
• Cotton-Twill Lined
• Zipper Closure
• Interior Pocket
• Edge Painted Flat Straps - With Attached Rolled Handles
• Gold Stamped Logo Detail
• Dust Bag Included
This Black-owned designer bag features whimsical handles, complemented by a zipper closure paired with a magnetic snap flap for added security. Designed and made in NYC.
• Rolled handles
• Leather
• Hand Cut Fringe Flap Detail
• Gold Magnetic Snap Closure
• Cotton-Twill Lined
• Zipper Closure
• Interior Pocket
• Edge Painted Flat Straps - With Attached Rolled Handles
• Gold Stamped Logo Detail
• Dust Bag Included
Richmond Symphony Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Two ticket vouchers to any Richmond Symphony event with an expiration date of 12/31/2024.
Two ticket vouchers to any Richmond Symphony event with an expiration date of 12/31/2024.
Scent-Sational Experience Gift Bag
$15
Starting bid
This Brown House Candle Company gift bag will allow you to experience creating your custom scented products.
This Brown House Candle Company gift bag will allow you to experience creating your custom scented products.
A Great Day Candle Company Gift Bag
$10
Starting bid
An assortment of items from Great Day Candle Company, including a candle, wax melts and car diffuser kit.
An assortment of items from Great Day Candle Company, including a candle, wax melts and car diffuser kit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!