Lions Dad's Club

Hosted by

Lions Dad's Club

About this event

2024 Movie Night Event

Lincoln Elementary School

1801 Devereux Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010

Child Attendee
Free
Please select the number of children attending. The event is free. Donation to Dad's Club is optional. You can decline to donate to the Zeffy platform by zeroing out the field when prompted. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.
Adult Attendee
Free
Please select the number of adults attending. The event is free. Donation to Dad's Club is optional. You can decline to donate to the Zeffy platform by zeroing out the field when prompted. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.
Add a donation for Lions Dad's Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!