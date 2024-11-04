Dream Acres
Sales closed

2024 Old Fashion Christmas Dinner

3158 SE 10th Street

Topeka, KS 66607

General Admission Individual
$50
Enjoy the company of this event with dinner, dessert, & entertainment
General Admission Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Enjoy the company of this event with your closest friends and family along with 3-course dinner, dessert, & entertainment. Each table seats 8
VIP Individual
$100
Enjoy the company of this event with 3-course dinner, dessert, & entertainment. Includes a gift bag and commemorative gift for each guest.
VIP Table
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
SEATS 8 - Enjoy the company of this event with 3-course dinner, dessert, & entertainment. Includes a gift bag and commemorative gift for each guest.
VIP Sponsorship Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
SEATS 10 - Enjoy this event with your staff, coworkers, or friends and family with 3-course dinner, dessert, & entertainment. Includes a gift bag and commemorative gift for each guest and inclusion in marketing materials.

