2025 QYF Designer Bag Bingo Sponsorships

The Event Sponsor gets top billing and promotion during our Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser, a VIP reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the LV round), advertisement on all marketing and social media and during the event. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
The Platinum Sponsor gets a VIP reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the LV round),and advertisement on social media and during the event. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.
Purse Sponsor With Reserved Table
$1,000
The Purse Sponsor with Reserved Table gets a reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the LV round), advertisement on social media and acknowledgment as a sponsor during one round of bingo. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.
Food Sponsor
$800
A Food Sponsor's contribution goes toward the cost of the food for the evening. Each food sponsor receives 4 complimentary tickets and acknowledgment as a sponsor on each table at the event. Each ticket includes a game card for each round of bingo (excluding LV round), a light meal, water/tea and snacks.
Purse Sponsor
$300
A purse sponsor will receive acknowledgment as sponsor during one round of bingo and 1 complimentary ticket. Each ticket includes a game card for each round of bingo (excluding the LV round), a light meal, water/tea and snacks.
Second Chance Sponsor
$200
Acknowledgment as sponsor of one second chance item during the event.
Game Sponsor
$150
Acknowledgment as sponsor during one game during the event.
