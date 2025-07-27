2025 Sardonias Consistory No. 41 and Olive Branch Assembly No. 27 Joint Annual Scholarship Banquet

340 Franklin Ave

Belleville, NJ 07109, USA

Tickets For Sardonias Consistory No. 41
$85
Tickets For Olive Branch Assembly No. 27
$85
Half Page Ad
$45
Half Page Ad-Email all ads to [email protected]
Full Page
$55
Full page-Email all ads to [email protected]
Inside Back Cover
$90
Inside Back Cover-Email all ads to [email protected]
Outside Back Cover
$125
Outside Back Cover-Email all ads to [email protected]
Create Ad For You
$10
If you need for an add to be created for you -Please add an additional $10.00-Email all ads to [email protected]
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing